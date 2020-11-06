Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola
Yuba City Councilwoman Grace Espindola’s approach to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been to handle the situation with caution and to adhere to local and state health orders.
Her main concerns revolve around the impacts of the pandemic on families, youth, small business owners and underserved populations.
“I have come to learn and better understand the evolution of the pandemic and how it has evolved our policies and decision-making processes,” she said. “The well-being of all of our community as a whole is always important in every decision I make and is always weighed carefully and responsibly.”
Espindola co-chairs the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa-Butte Counties Latino Outreach Committee, which is working with the Latino community to educate and reduce COVID-19 infections and deaths. Over the past several months, she’s worked to help educate members of the community about health orders, personal safety, how to reopen businesses safely, and different loan options, among other things.
Her focus is on the overall health of the local community. As a council member, her short-term priorities are to continue monitoring the impacts of the pandemic on the current fiscal year’s budget and to hire a permanent city manager, while her long-term priorities revolve around public safety, fiscal stability, organizational culture, enhancing partnerships, quality of life, infrastructure, addressing the homelessness issue and making sure the city is business-friendly.
Espindola said she’s concerned about increasing COVID-19 cases heading into the holidays and the possible consequence of having to be moved back into the state’s most restrictive tier, which would further impact small businesses in the community.
She’s confident, however, that the city and its residents will get through the current situation.
“Our community is resilient and hopeful. Our businesses are resilient and grow our economy,” she said. “I have seen a shift with our community members who are adjusting their own personal behaviors and I’ve seen a growing number of people wearing a mask and social distancing in most cases.”
Similar to what many others have experienced during the ongoing pandemic, Espindola has lost extended family members to COVID-19 this year. She vowed to continue working toward addressing COVID-19 in the community.
“I urge you to protect yourself, your loved ones and our community,” Espindola said. “Wear a mask. Social distancing. Limit social gatherings. Wash your hands. Get your flu shot. Be kind to others because it’s the right thing to do.”
– Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
**
Live Oak High School Athletic Director Mike Owen
Rural areas might be ideal for people looking to get away from the masses … but they aren’t necessarily good for distance learning.
Live Oak athletic director and science teacher Mike Owen said navigating the COVID-19 pandemic with online learning has been a struggle at times, due mostly to gaining access to the material.
“Many of our families choose to live in Live Oak because of the small-town feel and open spaces where people aren’t piled on top of each other,” Owen said. “Unfortunately, the trade-off during this school year has been the struggle to remotely connect with school. Internet access is a very real struggle.”
Owen is also trying to keep his students actively engaged while at home.
“Another concern is the mental health of students isolated at home,” he said. “Many are now not only having to take care of their schooling but also their sibling’s schooling because parents are working.”
As far as Live Oak’s student-athletes, Owen said the primary focus right now is on building relationships.
Hopefully the games follow, he said.
“Our athletes want to compete and we understand that. Sports are about building relationships, trust, and a strong work ethic,” he said. “They understand why we are limited in what is allowed. With all of that said, I strongly believe that we have an amazing student population that is resilient and has shown tremendous resiliency over the past several years due to one local disaster after another.”
He is also encouraged by the support from the district and the students.
“Live Oak High School is a hidden gem. We do not get the same recognition that some of the bigger schools consistently get...,” Owen said. “... The number of seniors who are (college ready) is significantly higher than the state average. The graduation rate is very high. We have a very strong avid program that other schools covet.”
Students’ overall success is one of many reasons why Owen wants in-person instruction back so everyone can keep striving to reach its ultimate potential.
“Regardless of my views or others’ views on wearing a mask, if that’s what it takes to get kids back on campus sooner, then count me in,” Owen said.
Owen said there is a tentative plan for Live Oak to return to campus learning on Jan. 11.
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com