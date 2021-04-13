California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a funding plan to help prevent wildfires across the state while visiting Butte County on Tuesday.
State Senator Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, and Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, say the funding plan isn’t enough.
“This is only a drop in the bucket to fight wildfire – simply a band aid on an open wound,” Nielsen said in a press release. “While it is encouraging that Fire Safe Councils will receive funding for their critical work, this partisan deal fails to establish an annual dedicated funding to prevent wildfire. Wildfires, unfortunately, occur every year with increasing intensity and devastation. The state must dedicate continuous funding to manage the forest and mitigate wildfire risks to save lives and property.”
Gallagher said the package includes the following:
– $125 million is “payback” for money that was supposed to be allocated to forestry management last year and isn’t new money.
– Approximately $188 million is new General Fund money for management practices, including thinning, brush clearance and prescribed fire.
– Almost $100 million is for State Parks, Fish & Wildlife and conservancies “with no real guarantee that the money will go toward fuel reduction,” Gallagher said in a press release. It’s focused on state-owned lands, which represent 3 percent of lands with “dangerous fuels.”
“I’m glad that the governor is taking a tour in Butte County (Tuesday) to learn directly from experts on the ground about wildfire prevention,” Gallagher said in a press release. “Specifically, I hope that he learns more about how environmental red tape (CEQA) held up a critical fuel reduction project in Berry Creek before the area was savaged by the North Complex fire last year. If the governor is serious about solutions, he could support my legislation (Assembly Bill 297) to remove roadblocks like this that stop critical fire prevention projects. The legislation being signed (Tuesday), while significant, is unfortunately not enough to address the urgent crisis of fuels buildup in our wildlands.”