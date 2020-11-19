Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a mandatory overnight stay-at-home order Thursday that is to be observed throughout most of California to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases. The measure comes just days after the governor enacted a dramatic rollback of reopenings
The measure affects all counties that are in the so-called purple tier – that includes Yuba, Sutter and surrounding counties.
Local legislators are not keen on the announcement.
Assemblyman James Gallagher, a Yuba City Republican, called it an arbitrary curfew that would “further decimate struggling businesses that already face some of the toughest hurdles in the country after the governor moved over 90 percent of California to the ‘Purple Tier’ prohibiting restaurants, gyms, theatres, and churches from operating indoors while severely restricting capacity in other sectors.”
“The governor likes to tout that his actions are scientifically driven, but evidence simply does not support such drastic action limiting people’s freedom,” Gallagher said in a prepared statement. “This virus does not suddenly come out at night, and there is little evidence that shifting businesses’ operating hours has any impact.”
The order issued by the California Department of Public Health will prohibit most nonessential activity outside the home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in counties in the purple tier. The restriction goes into place on Saturday and lasts through Dec. 21, though it could be extended.
“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”
The state has reported more than 10,000 new daily cases four times since last Thursday. California has not experienced a daily case count that high since the outbreak began, even during the surge in the summer that stands as the state’s deadliest time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aside from the limited night-time hours, the restrictions will be similar to those in the statewide stay-at-home order Newsom issued in mid-March, which were later replaced by the state’s four-stage reopening plan.
Californians in the affected counties will still be allowed to buy groceries, pick up restaurant takeout orders, visit doctors or other health care providers and other essential services.
“None of these orders matter unless Californians buy in and change their behavior,” Gallagher said. “The better policy to respond to this spike in cases is to call on all Californians to step up and make responsible choices to follow basic health guidelines to limit the spread without shackling our freedoms and the economy. A curfew undermines the public’s faith that the guidelines are science-driven.”
State Sen. Jim Nielsen, a Republican from Tehama who represents this area, called the order “draconian.”
“It concerns me that the Governor has an ever-changing policy that attempts to dictate our way of life and commerce,” Nielsen said in a prepared statement. “It changes weekly. Over the months, this inconsistency has led to much confusion and contributed to the disruption of lives, the loss of jobs, and closures of schools and small businesses.”