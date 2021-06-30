On Monday morning, an Olivehurst Linda Little League official arrived at the Walmart parking lot on North Beale Road where the group’s fireworks booth was scheduled to open later that day.
The league official found two vehicles close to the TNT-sponsored booth, the lock on the booth broken off, trash strewn inside and evidence that the booth had been used as a restroom, according to Olivehurst Linda Little League President Ben Petersen.
Walmart allows people to camp overnight in its parking lot so the business could not tell the individuals to leave and neither could the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Petersen said TNT tore down the North Beale Road location and moved the booth to the little league’s ballpark in Olivehurst. Petersen said the booth would be up and running on Wednesday.
“It’s not as high of a traffic area as Walmart so we’re really worried about going through all that stock,” Petersen said. “This is what helps keep our registration fees low for the year.”
The funds from the fireworks booth also help the organization pay for utilities, insurance, charter fees and down payments. Petersen said if the group doesn’t sell all its inventory, TNT will buy it back so the little league won’t lose money, but it will miss out on funds that help run the league.
“We’re disappointed that circumstances aren’t going to allow us to do what we’re normally able to do,” Petersen said. “We’re going to try and do our best to work with the situation and support the little league.”
YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams said a deputy responded to Walmart parking lot around 2 p.m. Monday, at which time the group had already decided to move the booth to another location.
“There were no squatters in their booth. Walmart allows overnight camping in their parking lot; there were no tent sites or camps set up, just some people staying in their vehicles for the night,” Williams said in an email. “The little league booth organizers made the decision to move because they were uncomfortable with the dynamics of the location.”
She said no crime was reported in this incident and the sheriff’s office had no authority to force the individuals staying in their vehicles to leave the property.
“Had they been trespassing against the wishes of Walmart we could cite them for the trespass, but that wasn’t the case,” Williams said. “The booth was on private property, shared by others that were also allowed to be there.”
The Olivehurst Linda Little League fireworks booth can be found at 1208 Pasado Road, Olivehurst.