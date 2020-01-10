The Yuba City Police Department is investigating a human trafficking arrest involving a 37-year-old man from the area.
Tykeymo Mordelph Harrison was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in Yuba County on suspicion of felony charges of human trafficking, kidnapping and attempted robbery.
The department was called to the first block of Garden Highway around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in response to a domestic violence call. Harrison was seen leaving the residence when officers arrived and was stopped nearby in his vehicle.
Officers initially determined that Harrison would not be arrested and let him go. After an investigation turned up more information about the incident, officers learned that Harrison had allegedly dragged the victim through the residence’s parking lot unwillingly and attempted to take her purse.
YCPD Lt. Jim Runyen said the woman was also believed to be a victim of human trafficking.
Harrison was later located in Yuba County where he was arrested for the incident. He was brought back to Yuba City and booked into the Sutter County Jail. He remained in jail on Friday with bail set at $150,000.
Runyen said the incident was still under investigation.