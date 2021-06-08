California State Park officers are continuing to investigate a hit-and-run by boat that left a local man hospitalized over the Memorial Day weekend.
On May 29, Randy Mitchell was injured in a boating accident and airlifted to a Chico hospital, according to Mitchell’s friend, Gary McNabb.
Mitchell was reportedly thrown from a jet ski and struck by a passing vessel on Lake Oroville near the Bidwell Bar Bridge. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. and state park rangers responded to the Loafer Creek Launch Ramp of Lake Oroville State Recreation Area for a major medical situation.
The victim suffered multiple lacerations, six broken ribs, and a shoulder bone fracture among other injuries.
The suspect, who has yet to be identified, failed to stop and render aid as required by state law, according to California State Parks.
The operator of the vessel continued in the direction of Bidwell Canyon Marina or possibly the main body of the lake.
The vessel is described as a light blue boat with a tower and is possibly a wakeboard style vessel. State Parks said the vessel was occupied by several males.
On Tuesday, Mitchell was released from the hospital but still recovering from his injuries.
“At this time, no one has been arrested and State Parks is actively investigating this incident,” said California State Parks information officer Adeline Yee in an email.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact State Park Peace Officer Buis at 990-6463.
McNabb set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Mitchell’s medical expenses.
As of Tuesday afternoon, $1,700 had been raised. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3ggV8nn.