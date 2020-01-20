Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa was elected to be the 2020 vice chairman of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments board.
Samayoa’s selection for the seat marks the first time in 34 years an elected representative from Marysville has served in the position.
“I am honored to have been elected by my fellow board members as the vice chair for 2020. In this role I am looking forward to bringing attention to the issues facing regional cities like Marysville as well as working to support SACOG’s efforts to improve transportation for the greater Sacramento region,” Samayoa said in a press release.
In 2010, Samayoa was elected to serve on the Marysville City Council, and two years later was elected to a four-year term as mayor. He was re-elected to the position in 2016.
Outside of his work with the city, Samayoa is the business and grants development director for a local non-profit that provides services to young children and their families.