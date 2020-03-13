Local county and municipal governments are working to establish plans for potential coronavirus cases. Yuba and Sutter counties have established a bi-county call center to field coronavirus questions, Yuba City is preparing to hold virtual public meetings and Marysville is working to coordinate with health protocols.
The bi-county health center is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. The call center aims to function as a singular voice, speaking for how both counties are preparing for the coronavirus.
Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown said the call center fields general questions about the virus (aside from medical advice) such as school guidelines, testing efforts and decisions regarding large-group events.
Brown said they are trying to get the messaging out about the new state guidelines recommending social distancing, which involves not congregating in groups larger than 250 and staying six feet away from others.
Chuck Smith, Sutter County public information officer, said the counties are working jointly through the public health department to disseminate the same messaging.
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said the city is working to limit in-person meetings, including closing the Yuba City Senior Center until further notice.
“We’re doing everything we can to be good partners with the community, and take the recommendations from medical folks and developing plans for continuity of governance,” Harris said.
As of Friday afternoon, the Yuba City council meeting on March 17 at 6 p.m. will be available online as a live webinar and comments can be emailed and read aloud during the meeting. Harris said the meeting agenda will only include business items, cancelling the presentations and proclamations in an effort to ensure public safety.
Comments can be emailed to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting, or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. To join the webinar, residents can visit www.gotostage.com/channel/yubacity to register for the teleconference and join the meeting, “Yuba City Council Meeting-3/17/2020” at 6 p.m.
Harris also said the city is also suspending the use of city facilities as a meeting place for outside groups until further notice.
Harris said city officials are working on continuity plans, and said he has confidence in the medical staff and Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu to do everything possible to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Hopefully we don’t have a case here locally,” Harris said. “Obviously the virus will spread, so we want to be prepared for that.”
Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa and City Manager Marti Brown met Thursday afternoon, and said they are continuing to follow the lead of Luu, ordering more personal protective equipment for first responders and establishing new protocol for medical service responders.
“For us, we want to make sure that we ensure that public safety doesn’t get in any way diminished, and continue to work hard to deliver our public services,” Brown said.
Brown said the new protocol for medical service providers includes asking a series of five targeted questions about people’s health before first-responders arrive.
As far as cancelling large events, the Fourth of July Fireworks show is the next city-sponsored event, and Brown said the city will wait and see what happens in the upcoming weeks and months with social distancing before deciding whether to proceed.