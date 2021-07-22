After serving as director and curator of the Sutter County Museum for the last six years, Jessica Hougen will be leaving her position at the end of the month.
Hougen said she made the decision to resign after she was offered a position as the executive director of the Benton County Historical Society in Oregon, near where her family lives.
“I haven’t lived near them in 18 years – I’ve been following my career around the country – and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to move home,” said Hougen.
Hougen said she has been fortunate to have wonderful support from county leadership and from the museum’s support nonprofit, the Museum Association, during her time at the helm of the Sutter County Museum.
“I am going to miss working with these great people,” said Hougen. “We have accomplished a lot at the museum over my six years here, and we would not have been able to do it without the support of the community. It has been wonderful.”
Hougen said because she has enjoyed her time at the Sutter County Museum, it was difficult for her to make the decision to leave.
“But I am confident that we will find a new museum director who will keep the museum on the great trajectory we have put it on,” said Hougen.
Museum officials are working through the process of finding a replacement for Hougen as her last official day (July 30) approaches.
“As nobody has been hired yet to fill the position I am going to continue to handle some of the duties of the job remotely until a new person is in place,” said Hougen.