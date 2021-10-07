Local musician Tom Galvin has graced many of the stages around the Yuba-Sutter area with guitar in hand for years, but this Saturday he will be swapping his instrument for a pen as he hosts a special book signing and reading in coordination with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Galvin, known locally as a seasoned songwriter and musician, said he has been writing stories, poems, and novels in addition to songs since he was in high school.
“It is a hobby I take pretty seriously,” said Galvin.
According to Galvin, the process of writing a story is much different for him than it is when he is writing a song.
“It’s a much more analytical process,” said Galvin. “I know pretty fast if an interesting tune or lyric is something that is worth pursuing, but when writing a story you have to have the inspiration and emotional connection to make it come to life.”
Galvin’s first book, “The Hidden Room,” was released in 2019 and tells the story of a home that was built in the 1920s and torn down in the 1980s. Galvin said this tale was inspired by a dream that his wife has about the house that she grew up in.
“The house is occupied by six separate sets of occupants over the next sixty years,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “A room in the attic lies hidden and unseen by each occupant until, at a crucial point in each life the room appears to transform the lives of all who enter. The six individual stories are all connected by the discovery of the hidden room.”
Galvin’s newest book, “The Sweetheart Soap Girl and Other Stories,” was just released last month and features six very different tales.
“Tom’s new book is a collection of short stories that tell of an old gospel song that changes the lives of two heavy metal rockers and a young woman who triumphs over fear,” the release said. “Another story tells of Sam Spade’s deceased partner, a hard-boiled cop who finds himself trying to solve crimes in heaven. Then there’s a mystery novella to keep you guessing, a man who talks to his toe and another story about a man lost in a world of subatomic particles. Strange tales and funny love stories are included along with unapologetic happy endings.”
Galvin said this book is full of experimental, crazy stuff but he believes that they are fun stories to read and hopes his works convey the message of how important love can be.
“I hope they emphasize love being all important,” said Galvin. “People are funny and vulnerable but wonderful. There is always the potential for a happy ending.”
During the event, Galvin said he will read selections from “The Sweetheart Soap Girl and Other Stories,” and will also touch on his first book. Both publications will be available for purchase during the event and Galvin will be more than happy to sign copies with a personal dedication, according to the release. Both publications are available for purchase on Amazon as well.
Galvin said he will be joined at the event by artist and illustrator (and his sister) Cathy Leather – who created the cover art for his books – and his wife Gay Galvin will perform jazz songs from the All-American Songbook.
The book signing and reading will take place at Sutter Theater Center for the Art’s ARTrium performance space, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. and admission is free.
Snacks and cocktails will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 749-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.