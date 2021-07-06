A Yuba City native was recently selected for a summer fellowship focused on helping to address legal issues facing rural communities.
Abby Riley was raised in Yuba City and graduated from River Valley High School in 2015. She went on to attend Saint Mary’s College and is now attending law school at Gonzaga University of Law in Washington.
Riley just finished her second year of law school in May and is one of 35 law students from across the nation who is devoting her summer to the fellowship.
Through the Rural Summer Legal Corps, which is a partnership between Equal Justice Works and Legal Services Corporation, she was sent to her host site of California Rural Legal Assistance – which is a nonprofit law firm that provides civil legal services to low-income residents of the state’s rural counties.
Her fellowship is focused on education equity, she said.
“I wanted to do something like social justice (related),” Riley said. “I got offered this fellowship and I didn’t know anything about education law. It’s been awesome advocating for students and learning about education in general and all the laws (that apply).”
She said she has been focused on schools and districts in the Stockton area and San Joaquin County and has had the opportunity to learn about special education laws, discipline laws, budgeting and more.
“It’s so important because without advocates who want to work in these areas of law, kids and parents are sometimes helpless because it’s really complicated,” Riley said.
She said her passion partly stems from growing up in a rural community, like Yuba City.
“I saw a lot of the injustices and the inequities and the difficulties, like people having trouble accessing food, education and transportation,” Riley said.
CRLA’s mission is “to fight for justice and individual rights alongside the most exploited communities of our society.”
Riley said they help with things like housing, education, and employment among others.
“They work really hard to make sure that communities aren’t taken advantage of,” Riley said.
She said she has been working with CRLA for seven weeks and will continue the fellowship for a total of eight weeks. Riley plans to continue working with CRLA in the fall.
Riley is planning to graduate in spring 2022.
CRLA has an office in Marysville located at 511 D St., Marysville. For more information about CRLA, visit www.crla.org.
For more information about the fellowship, visit https://bit.ly/3qHxJ33.