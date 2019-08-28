A Yuba-Sutter native was stabbed to death in Washington, D.C., Tuesday evening, it’s been reported.
Margery Magill, 27, was walking a dog when she was attacked and was found with multiple stab wounds.
Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person along a street in northwest D.C., according to reports. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Magill was working as a dog walker for a family in the area when she was stabbed, police said. Neighbors heard her call for help and came to her aid but the attacker had fled.
Eliyas Agregahegne, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed, it was reported. Police said there is no evidence to suggest that Magill knew Agregahegne and a motive is not clear – it appears to have been a random attack.
Surveillance video helped police identify Agregahegne.
Margery Magill’s parents, Jeff and Bonnie Magill, former teachers at Marysville and Wheatland high schools, said she attended Central Gaither Elementary School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. She then attended U.C. Davis and Westminster College in London for her master’s degree.
She had recently moved to Washington, D.C., to work at the Washington Center, training young graduate students for their studies abroad – a program she participated in while at U.C. Davis.
“Margery was a wonderful person who cared deeply for all others, people, pets, plants, environment, etc.,” the Magills wrote in an email. “She loved traveling and had friends all over the world. She was a great motivator of others, a natural public speaker and quick with the wit. She ran trivia games and walked dogs. She was a darling daughter with great accomplishments ahead of her.”