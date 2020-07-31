PPE, hand sanitizer distribution for small businesses scheduled
There will be a personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer distribution for Sutter County businesses and nonprofits with 25 or less employees, according to a flier.
The free drive-through distribution will be Monday from 8 a.m.-noon at 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City.
The event is sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation. The PPE is provided by the California Office of Emergency Services.
For more information, call 743-6501 or email msanders@yubasutterchamber.com.
Yuba County businesses can contact the Yuba Enterprise Solutions Team at COVIDcompliance@co.yuba.ca.us or call 749-5648.
According to the flier, the YES Team is dedicated to enhancing community resiliency through proactive engagement, strategic partnership and innovative problem solving.
Yuba City Council meeting canceled
Tuesday’s Yuba City Council meeting has been canceled, according to Mayor Shon Harris.
Harris said the council meeting on the first Tuesday in August is typically canceled because of the city’s National Night Out event, which council members attend. Because of COVID-19, the event has been canceled. Harris said the council meeting was still canceled.
“We honestly simply have a day off,” Harris said.
The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.
Overnight roadwork to begin in Yuba City
Construction crews are scheduled to start overnight roadwork on Sunday, Aug. 2, on a three-mile segment of State Highway 99 in Yuba City, according to a press release.
North- and southbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder restrictions at various locations between Smith Road and the State Highway 20 junction from 7 p.m.-10 a.m. Sunday through Thursday weekly until early September.
Motorists also can expect intermittent closures of local cross streets for construction activity, however, no two consecutive cross streets will be closed at one time, according to the press release.
Crews will be doing pavement grinding, paving, striping and shoulder work on this $2.6 million project. DeSilva Gates Construction is the contractor.
Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.
Caltrans will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.
Rancher’s Virtual Coffee Hour
There will be a Rancher’s Virtual Coffee Hour on Aug. 6 to catch up on how summer grazing is going and plans for this fall.
The meeting is led by Dan Macon, University of California Cooperative Extension livestock and natural resources adviser for Placer, Nevada, Sutter and Yuba counties.
The virtual coffee hour will be at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
To register, visit http://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=29913. The Zoom meeting link will be sent out the night before the event.
First human West Nile Virus infection confirmed in Butte County
The Butte County Public Health Department announced in a Friday news release the first confirmed human West Nile Virus infection in Butte County.
That makes at least five human cases throughout the state.
WNV is active July through October, with August typically being the peak month in Butte County. BCPH would like to remind residents to protect themselves from WNV by reducing mosquitoes on their property and preventing mosquito bites.
The infected person is over 65 years of age and is hospitalized with severe west Nile virus illness.
WNV is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds.