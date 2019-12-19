Tiny house celebration for Camp Fire survivor
The 4G Foundation, a local non-profit whose mission is to help others, will host a Project Tiny House Celebration at the Butte Star Ranch, 8807 S. Butte Road in Sutter, Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m.
Appetizers and drinks will be provided from Rolling Stone Pizza.
During the celebration, the foundation will present a completed tiny home to a survivor of the Camp Fire.
According to a release by 4G Foundation, the project has been under construction since Oct. 5 and the work has been completed by a group of 10 local youths, ages 13-17.
“With the support of several local instructors, sponsors and individuals, 4G Foundation hopes to make this successful project one of many to benefit the youth in our community,” it was reported in the news release.
For more information, contact 4G Foundation at 588-9366.
Marysville fire to receive grant for new fire hoses
California Water Service announced recently the 10 winners of its first-ever firefighter grant program, totaling nearly $160,000 across all departments in the state.
Marysville Fire Dept. is the one local department in the group and will receive upgrades for a medium- and large-diameter replacement fire hose on one engine.
“Part of our focus, day in and day out, is to ensure we have reliable water supplies for firefighters to protect our communities in an emergency, and by supporting those who risk their own lives to protect ours through this grant program, we can further live our purpose to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, president and CEO of Cal Water in a news release.