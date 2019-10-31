By Jake Abbott
Sutter County Jail expansion project completed
After two years of construction, the Sutter County Jail expansion and renovation is completed and is now fully operational.
The approximately $20 million project was completed in July. The expansion portion of the project created about 7,600 square feet of new housing and program space at the jail facility in Yuba City. In addition to that, the county renovated approximately 2,300 square feet of the existing jail, medical facilities and kitchen space.
“The new facilities will assure better security and safety for both inmates and sheriff’s personnel while providing additional space for housings, medical/mental health treatment and classification,” said Captain Daniel Buttler, jail division commander.
The new single-story housing and program area expansion provides a male housing unit with approximately 30 maximum security beds, a female dormitory with about 15 medium security beds, a women’s recreation yard and program space.
The work also entailed reconstruction of a medical observation cell, and the construction of a safety cell, negative pressure cell, holding cell and an emergency egress routes and staging areas. The jail and administration building were also retrofitted with fire sprinklers and fixed to meet seismic requirements.
The project on the facility built in 1977 broke ground in June 2017. The jail now has approximately 395 beds total.
The county paid for the facility through a combination of county funds and $9.7 million from the sale of State Public Works Board lease revenue bonds. The state treasurer announced this week the sale of $313.3 million in bonds that will provide funding for a CalFire project, the Health Care Facility Improvement Program at 19 correctional facilities across the state, and four jail projects, including the Sutter County Jail – Buttler said the county received those funds early on in the construction project and spent them on the overall project.
Appeal-Democrat
Power shutoff update
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews were continuing work to restore power in areas affected by the power shutoff that began on Tuesday, according to a press release.
On Wednesday morning, PGE was given the “all clear” to inspect power lines, repair wind-related damage and begin restoring power.
As of late Thursday morning, PGE said they had restored power to approximately 328,255 customers – 36,745 customers impacted by the shutoff remained without power.
Most but not all Yuba County customers had their power restored as of Thursday morning, according to the press release. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 99 percent of Yuba County customers impacted had their power back, said Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PGE.
Moreno said more would be restored in the afternoon.
According to the press release, 143 incidents of damage or other hazards to the electric system had been identified as of Thursday morning, which company representatives felt could have ignited fires had the power been on.
PGE will continue to operate Community Resource Centers for affected customers from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. until power has been restored in the areas.
The resource center in Yuba County is located at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House.
By David Wilson
Officers investigating death of homeless man as homicide
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a homeless man in Marysville as a possible homicide, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, the Marysville Police Department reported to the sheriff’s office that a body had been found in the 200 block of A Street, Marysville, in the area known as Hollywood Park that used to be a trailer park but is now a homeless encampment, Carbah said via email.
Carbah identified the man found dead as Stephen Milby, 45, described as a “transient from Marysville.” Detectives are investigating Milby’s death as a homicide. The official cause of death is not known at this time and is pending the completion of an autopsy.
The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Carbah.