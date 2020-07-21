Bridge replacement project begins in Yuba County
Work is starting on a bridge replacement project on Rice’s Crossing Road, just south of Marysville Road, according to a press release from the Yuba County Public Works Dept.
A detour road is being constructed that will allow the bridge to be replaced without closing the area to through traffic.
Construction of the new bridge is expected to be complete by the end of December.
Contact the Public Works Department at 749-5420 for more information.
Yuba City Moose Lodge hosting school supply giveaway
The Yuba City Moose Lodge will host a school supply giveaway in August.
Supplies will be given to any school-aged child. The children must be present to get supplies.
Refreshments will also be served.
The giveaway will be Saturday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. while supplies last at the Moose Lodge, 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Tara Croghan at 632-1460.