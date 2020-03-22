YUBA-SUTTER
Loma Rica woman killed in collision
Appeal Staff Report
A Loma Rica woman was killed in a collision with one other vehicle on Loma Rica Road, north of Highway 20, according to a press release from the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
Around 8 p.m. Saturday, a 2011 Chrysler driven by a 20-year-old Loma Rica man was heading south on Loma Rica Road north of Highway 20 at 65 miles per hour. At the same time a 19-year-old Loma Rica woman was pushing her 2005 Honda in the southbound lane of Loma Rica Road north of Highway 20 ahead of the Chrysler.
The man was traveling at an unsafe speed and did not see the woman or the car she was pushing within the roadway.The front end of the Chrysler hit the woman and the left side of her car, killing the woman, according to the release.
The driver of the Chrysler suffered minor neck injuries. Alcohol and drugs were not considered a contributing factor to the collision, according to the release.
Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors adapting procedures
Appeal Staff Report
The Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors announced that it is adapting its open house strategies as a result of the coroanvirus pandemic, according to a press release from the association.
Some agents are extending the number of open house hours to reduce the number of in-person showings and comply with social distancing requirements, according to President of the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors Liz Powell-Skutley. One in four home sellers nationwide are changing how their homes are viewed, according to a survey from the National Association of Realtors.
In addition, virtual showings are being utilized to give clients a tour of a home without having to be present with the agent. Some clients are opting to not hold open houses at this time, according to the release.
The association is taking the following steps in response to the COVID-19 situation. Realtors will be monitoring updates from the government, inquiring about the well-being of clients, asking clients if anyone in their household is sick or been exposed to someone suspected of having the coronavirus and continuing to follow the Fair Housing Act, according to the release.
WIC accessible via telephone
Appeal Staff Report
While the statewide stay-at-home order is in effect, WIC (Women, Infants and Children nutrition program) will be accessible by telephone for families in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area.
“At this time, we can provide all WIC services via phone, including new enrollment,” said Rose McIssac, director of the WIC program for Ampla Health. “To protect you and our WIC staff, all walk-in WIC clinics have been suspended.”
According to a release issued by Ampla Health, WIC is considered an “essential service,” and will continue to serve the community under the stay-at-home order announced by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday.
Community members should call their local WIC office to enroll or certify, obtain future food benefits, reschedule, get breastfeeding help or to get questions answered, read the release.
McIssac said the state has auto-issued one month of benefits and extended some certifications for families that already have WIC and the WIC electronic benefits via the WIC card.
“This means if you have a WIC card, you may already have your benefits pre-loaded,” said McIssac. “Please check your California WIC app for benefits.”
For more information, call your local WIC office at 749-4830 in Marysville, 822-7224 in Yuba City, 743-1678 in Olivehurst or 458-5503 in Colusa. Additional information can also be found by visiting https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CFH/DWICSN/Pages/Program-Landing1.aspx.