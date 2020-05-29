Y-S transit not operating local shuttle this summer
Yuba-Sutter Transit will not be operating the Sutter County Center Shuttle this summer because the Yuba Community College District is not scheduling on-campus classes at the campus, according to a press release.
This free service, which hasn’t operated since on-campus classes were suspended in March, is next scheduled to operate during the fall 2020 semester, but only if in-person instruction resumes for most classes on the Yuba College Sutter County Center campus.
For more information, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 634-6880, email info@yubasuttertransit.com or sign up for service alerts at www.yubasuttertransit.com.
Yuba library offering curbside pickup of books
The Yuba County Library is offering curbside pickup while closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With curbside pickup, people can request up to five items (books, audiobooks, DVDs, etc.) from the library’s catalog. The items will be checked out to people and they can drive by the library to pick them up.
To place a curbside order, people can call and leave a message at 749-7380, email library@co.yuba.ca.us or place a hold in the library catalog – people are required to submit their order 24 hours before the desired pickup time.
Once the items have been checked out, the library will call the person who ordered to let them know when they can be picked up.
For more information, call 749-7380 or email library@co.yuba.ca.us.
The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St., Marysville.
Y-S Arts recipient of state civil liberties grant
Yuba Sutter Arts has again been chosen as a recipient of a California Civil Liberties Grant and will work in collaboration with the Marysville Japanese American Citizens League to begin a comprehensive project entitled, “Remembering and Preserving Our History.”
“We are thankful to be able to continue our work with the JACL to help memorialize the deleterious experience of local Japanese Americans in World War II and to educate future generations,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts. “We look forward to supporting many more cross-disciplinary projects at the intersection of art, culture and history for our region.”
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts, funding for the project was awarded by the California State Library for projects focused on education, public media and documentation preservation related to the Japanese American experience during World War II.
Yuba Sutter Arts received the maximum grant amount of $30,000.
The collaborative project will include several parts including the creation of a best-in-class website for the local JACL population with local historic materials and educational resources to facilitate teaching about the legacy of Japanese Americans in the Yuba-Sutter area and the internment camp experience.
There are also plans to digitize the out-of-print book “The Road Not Forgotten,” which was written by members of the JACL, as well as slides and negatives of first generation soldiers and other original historic documents and posters.
The project also intends to produce a variety of Day of Remembrance materials, including banners featuring historic photographs, Japanese storytelling materials, educational materials, USPS philatelic envelopes and pictorial cancelations.
There are also plans to create an exhibition featuring an internment camp barracks recreation along with the highly regarded University of Denver exhibit, “Dialogues on the Amache Collection,” and to restore the Japanese Memorial Garden at Yuba College.
For more information, call Yuba Sutter Arts at 742-2487 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
TNF enacting campfire restrictions
The Tahoe National Forest is enacting campfire restrictions, according to a press release.
Outside of developed campgrounds and certain permitted facilities, igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire in national forests in California will be prohibited until further notice.
Forest service officials are taking steps to ensure that firefighters are available to safely respond and manage incidents – 95 percent of wildfires in the state are human caused, according to the press release.
With the above-normal fire season projected in much of California, and the combined potential for wildfires and smoke to impact communities and firefighters, the restrictions are needed to reduce or eliminate the ignition source and protect firefighting resources, it was stated in the press release.
“This fire restriction order will prohibit campfires except within the charcoal grills or fire rings provided in specifically designated developed recreation sites and within the boundaries of the Granite Chief Wilderness Area,” said Eli Ilano, Tahoe National Forest supervisor. “The list of these designated recreation sites, which are labeled ‘Appendix A’ on the actual Order, can be obtained by visiting our website at www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe/, by calling a local ranger station, or by reviewing one of our Fire Restriction posts on social media.”
Forest visitors will still be able to use pressurized liquid or gas devices – such as stoves, grills or lanterns – with shutoff valves in an area at least three feet away from flammable materials.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe.
Knights Landing receiving grant under flood risk protection program
Knights Landing and Grimes are among three projects that have been selected to receive grant funding under the second phase of the Small Communities Flood Risk Reduction Program, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
Sponsored by Yolo County, the Knights Landing project would improve levees to increase flood protection from 25-year to 100-year flood levels for over 1,000 residents and contribute to flood risk reduction for the remaining parts of the Knights Landing Basin while reducing flood insurance costs in the area.
The Grimes project, sponsored by the Sacramento River West Side Levee District, includes rehabilitation of 1.5 miles of Sacramento River levees and elevation of local residences to increase flood protection from 40-year to 100-year levels for almost 400 residents in the community of Grimes. Additionally, this project will contribute to flood risk reduction for downstream communities in Colusa and Yolo Counties, read the release, while helping to limit flood damage and reduce annual flood insurance costs for the community.
The third project selected is Franklin-Beachwood, sponsored by Merced County.
According to the news release, SCFRR was created to assist public agencies with reducing flood risk for small communities within the Central Valley.
A 15-day public comment period for these projects will be open until 5 p.m. June 8.
“Finalization of funding is subject to completion of the 15-day comment period, and final award approval by DWR,” read the release. “After these two actions, DWR will work with the project sponsors to execute funding agreements.”
Another project proponent in Wheatland was not selected for funding during this phase but DWR said they will continue to work with project sponsors to refine their feasibility studies for potential funding as it becomes available in the future.
Suspected looters plead not guilty to grand theft
Three men who allegedly looted a home improvement store in Yuba City each pleaded not guilty to one charge of grand theft.
Jeremiah Hopkins, 34, of Lodi, David Dean, 33, of Marysville, and Daniel Amezquita, 31, homeless, are suspected of looting a store in the 900 block of Tharp Road. Two of the men allegedly entered the store and stole two generators and an air regulator. The total value of the items was $1,050, according to the Yuba City Police Department. A third suspect was outside in a getaway car.
The three men were located at the intersection of Hooper Road and Jefferson Avenue and arrested. All three were charged with grand theft and were arraigned in Sutter County Superior Court on Friday. A bail hearing is scheduled for June 3 at 1:30 p.m. As of late Friday, the three men were in custody on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for all three on June 12 at 9 a.m.