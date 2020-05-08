Sentencing continued for man found guilty of pimping, trafficking
A man found guilty of many of the 17 charges filed against him in a pimping and human trafficking trial had his sentencing continued for a second time at the request of his attorney.
Archie Thompson, 29, was found guilty on Feb. 14 of kidnapping with the intent to commit extortion, human trafficking of one of the victims, pimping four people and pandering three people. The charges stem from his involvement in an alleged 2016 kidnapping and prostitution ring. He faces up to life in prison, according to Appeal archives.
Thompson had his sentencing originally scheduled for April 10, but it was continued to Friday. Defense attorney Steve Whitworth appeared telephonically in court and asked Judge David Ashby for additional time so that a forensic social worker and psychologist could conduct an interview with Thompson and provide the court with an evaluation. Whitworth said during the trial that some of Thompson’s answers indicated something about his past that could explain his actions.
Whitworth asked for the evaluation to be used as a mitigating factor for when Ashby considers what sentence to impose. He also indicated he wanted the evaluation done to have Thompson considered for a youth offender parole hearing.
Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride opposed the motion to continue the sentencing saying the victims in the case have gone through enough and have waited long enough for the case to be closed.
Ashby accepted the motion to continue the sentencing given the impact of COVID-19 on how Friday’s hearing took place and also because Thompson is facing life in prison – he said the Sutter County Probation Department recommends a life sentence for Thompson.
Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 19 in Sutter County Superior Court. He remains in Sutter County Jail on $25,000 bail.
– David Wilson
Man pleads guilty in federal court to possessing firearm
A man accused of drunken driving and crashing his vehicle into a Knights Landing home in 2019, killing three people, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to possessing a firearm while being an unlawful alien in the United States
Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 34, is charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, two felony counts of driving under the influence-causing death or injury, and nine sentence enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury in Sutter County.
Huazo-Jardinez was initially arrested on May 4, 2019, by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office after crashing into the trailer home of the Pacheco family in Jennings Court in Knights Landing.
According to Appeal-Democrat archives, the victims were all asleep in one room when the fatal collision occurred at 9:50 p.m. Huazo-Jardinez was driving a Chevy Avalanche north on Highway 113 at a high rate of speed.
Last May, an investigation into the truck he allegedly crashed into the home and a search warrant served on his home produced two handguns – one of which had been reported stolen out of Boise, Idaho, and the other registered to a person in Colusa County (officers believe this gun was stolen and not reported).
According to a press release from the U.S. Eastern District Court of California, Huazo-Jardinez is a citizen of Mexico and has twice been removed from the country and denied reentry. As an illegal immigrant, he is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.
Huazo-Jardinez remains in federal custody and is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. on Aug. 6. He faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the firearms charges.
His arraignment regarding gross vehicular manslaughter is scheduled for May 11 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.
Beale flyover set for today
The Recce Town T-38s and Ninth Reconnaissance Wing will be performing a formation flyover throughout Northern California in salute to everyone on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 as well as those staying home to flatten the curve of the virus, according to a press release from Beale Air Force Base.
The formation will be led by the T-38 pilot Capt. Parker “Betty” Dodds with three combat-ready T-38 pilots from the Ninth Reconnaissance Wing.
The flyover is scheduled to takeoff from Beale Air Force Base at noon today (Saturday) and pass over medical facilities in and around Sacramento covering the towns of Grass Valley, Yuba City, Marysville, Wheatland, Lincoln, Roseville, Folsom, Citrus Heights, Sacramento, Vacaville, Travis AFB, Woodland and Oroville before returning to base.