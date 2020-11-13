Caltrans offers temporary permits for businesses to operate on state right of way
Restaurants, retailers and other businesses may be eligible to temporarily operate on state highway right of way through permits available from the California Department of Transportation.
Gov. Gavin Newsom directed Caltrans to develop a process for issuing temporary permits to cities and counties so businesses located along state highways can expand dining and retail options onto sidewalks and parking areas where safe.
Caltrans will grant the encroachment permits to cities and counties, allowing businesses to operate outdoors on state highway ROWs that are wide enough to accommodate seating and other vending activities.
Cities and counties may apply for permits and access additional information such as guidelines by visiting the Commercial Activities on Caltrans Highway ROW page. Once a city or county has obtained a permit, business owners must work with their city or county to operate in the approved area.
Free haircuts, food, water available for those in need
Every Gone Opportunity Clothing will be offering free haircuts, food and water to those in need on Sunday.
They will also be hosting a donation drive to collect turkeys and non-perishable food items for those in need in the Yuba-Sutter area, according to a Facebook event listing. For every turkey donated, they will also match a turkey.
Three barbers will be doing the haircuts: Erick Lopez, Kalle Walker and Mark Reyes.
The event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 818 Fifth St., Marysville.
For more information, email ego.foundation530@gmail.com.
Drive-in concert in Yuba City
There will be a live, drive-in concert Tuesday featuring For King & Country, a Christian-pop duo who will play songs and Christmas songs from their new album “A Drummer Boy Christmas” along with others.
Tickets are sold on a per-car basis and there is a limit of six people per car. They will be parked in a Yuba City parking lot in order of arrival in the section designated on the ticket.
Attendees are required to stay inside their vehicle for the duration of the event – except to use the restrooms or purchase merchandise.
Concessions will not be available for purchase but people can bring their own food and beverages – alcohol is not permitted.
The event will be at the former Kmart parking lot, 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2Iw15zA.