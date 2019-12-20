SUTTER COUNTY
Majority of Sutter County offices closed to public next week
Most Sutter County offices will be closed to the public next week for the holidays, aside from those that provide vital services.
The only county departments that will remain open to the public between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 include the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Sutter County Museum. The DA’s Office and the museum will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“Historically, there is very little foot traffic into county offices during the Christmas week,” said Chuck Smith, public information office for the county. “All vital services will continue to operate.”
The board of supervisors approved the closure during a meeting in November. They took a similar action last year, Smith said.
“Employees in closed offices have an option to work the non-holiday dates,” Smith said. “Those who do not work will have to take vacation leave.”
The following offices will be closed to the public next week: Agriculture; Assessor; Auditor-Controller; Child Support Services; County Administrator; Clerk of the Board/County Clerk-Recorder/Elections; County Counsel; Development Services; General Services; Health and Human Services; Human Resources; Library; Probation; Treasurer-Tax Collector.
MARYSVILLE
Man arrested in possession of stolen vehicle
Drivers in downtown Marysville early Friday afternoon, may have seen some police work in action.
A Marysville resident was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and was booked into Yuba County Jail Friday afternoon.
Detria Sallie, 42, was stopped by Marysville police about 1 p.m. on Friday after Sallie failed to stop at traffic signal at Fourth and E Sts., according to a news release.
MPD immediately ran the registration of the vehicle driven by Sallie and confirmed it was stolen out of Oroville CHP, the news release stated.
MPD officers then conducted a high-risk traffic stop and subsequently arrested the driver of the vehicle.
YUBA-SUTTER
Independent voters must request partisan ballot to vote on presidential races
Elections offices in the Yuba-Sutter area have started notifying registered voters that don’t have a party affiliation that if they want to vote on presidential candidates in the upcoming primary election, they must first request a partisan ballot.
Those independent voters that would like to vote in the presidential races and request a special ballot beforehand will have the option to participate in one of three races – The American Independent Party, Democratic Party or Libertarian Party.
Both counties have sent out postcards letting independent voters know about the process for requesting a partisan ballot. Voters can request those either by emailing their respective Elections Office, submitting a request online, or by calling. The Yuba County Elections Office can be reached at 749-7855, while Sutter County’s office can be reached at 822-7122.
Voters without a party affiliation can also request a partisan ballot at their polling location on the day of primary. When they arrive, they are advised to ask a staff member at the polling location for a partisan ballot while they are checking in.
Registered independent voters that do no request a partisan ballot will not have an opportunity to vote on any presidential candidate during the primary.
The Republican Party, Green Party and Peace and Freedom Party are not allowing crossover votes in the primary election. Those that would like to vote on those races during the primary must re-register with the specific party first.
The Presidential Primary Election will take place on March 3, 2020.