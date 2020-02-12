STATE ASSEMBLY
Gallagher introduces bill to combat homelessness
Local Assemblyman James Gallagher, Republican from Yuba City, introduced a bill Wednesday that, if approved, would allow adjacent counties to work together and establish joint multidisciplinary personnel teams to combat homelessness.
Gallagher said collaboration and the sharing of information between adjacent counties will allow officials to more effectively address the issue of homelessness.
“Homelessness does not occur in a one-county vacuum, and counties must be able to work together to provide essential services,” Gallagher said in a press release.
Existing law allows for a county to establish a homeless adult and family multidisciplinary personnel team to identify, assess and find links to connect homeless individuals with housing and supportive services. Multidisciplinary personnel teams have been used over the past 30 years to address child abuse, allowing county service providers to work together and share case information and other confidential information.
Under Gallagher’s bill – AB 2174 – the law would expand to allow two or more contiguous counties to jointly establish multidisciplinary personnel teams that can share information and resources.
“Yuba and Sutter counties have made a concentrated effort to work together to address homeless issues as our homeless population often moves freely between our counties,” said Yuba County Administrator Robert Bendorf in a press release. “AB 2174 will help further these efforts by allowing us to share information on this population.”
The Yuba-Sutter area has homeless service providers on both sides of the Feather River. Additionally, both counties already have a bi-county health department and a bi-county homeless consortium.
“AB 2174 would allow us to create a bi-county homeless engagement team that would help prevent any delays in connecting homeless individuals to housing and supportive services,” said Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith.
By coordinating agencies and service providers, Gallagher said, the effort would result in cost savings and improve government efficiency by preventing duplicative efforts, while enhancing the continuity of care for homeless individuals and families.
CAMPTONVILLE
Detectives investigating shooting incident
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating an incident in Camptonville that left a homeless man with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the department.
At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office about a 36-year-old victim receiving treatment at the Nevada County Fire Station after being shot about an hour earlier outside a residence in the 1500 block of Alleghany Road in Camptonville.
A verbal dispute between the victim and three unidentified white males had taken place when one of the suspects allegedly discharged a handgun and fired one shot that struck the victim in the abdomen. The victim was transported by air to a Sacramento area hospital and has since been treated and released, according to the release.
Yuba County detectives took over the investigation, which remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office investigations unit at 749-7777.