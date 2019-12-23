DUI checkpoint used for educating public dangers of drunk driving
The Marysville Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint Friday that had approximately 1,400 vehicles pass through it, according to Marysville Police Department Lt. Adam Barber.
Barber said three drivers were cited for driving unlicensed, two for driving with a suspended license and one person was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol above the legal blood alcohol level of .08 percent.
The checkpoint was conducted as part of an Office of Traffic Safety grant and is used by the department to educate the public about the dangers of driving under the influence and without a license, Barber said.
According to Barber, the United States Supreme Court ruled that DUI checkpoints are legal as long as certain guidelines are met. Some guidelines include the pre-announcement of the day and times that the checkpoint will take place.
Marysville residents injured in collision on State Route 162
Two Marysville residents were sent to the hospital following a collision on Sunday evening in Butte City, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around 9:10 p.m., Enrique Hernandez, 28, of Colusa was driving his Ford west on State Route 162 when he was unable to navigate the 90-degree left turn within Butte City.
Hernandez allowed the Ford to leave the right side of the road, where the vehicle collided with a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. utility pole.
Passengers in the vehicle were Guadalupe Mendez, 30, of Williams; Jose Nolasco, 30, of Marysville; and Erica Velazquez, 22, of Marysville.
According to the press release, Nolasco and Velazquez were unrestrained in the rear of the vehicle.
Both were transported to Enloe Hospital – Nolasco suffered major injuries and Velazquez suffered moderate injuries.
Drugs and/or alcohol were determined not to be factors in the collision and no arrests were made.
Yuba County deputies looking for suspect of vehicle pursuit
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect who fled the scene of a crash after engaging in a pursuit with law enforcement, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. J.D. Parker.
At 4:40 p.m. Dec. 21, deputies attempted to make contact with Vernon Steele, 31, of Olivehurst in the 1100 block of Grand Ave., Olivehurst. Steele is wanted in an assault case, Parker said. Steele got in his vehicle upon seeing the deputy and fled the scene. Parker said the pursuit lasted approximately a mile and ended when Steele crashed his vehicle into a ditch on Feather River Boulevard.
Steele fled the scene on foot and was not apprehended by deputies.