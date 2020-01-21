Appeal-Democrat
Police office charged with embezzlement to appear in court
A former Colusa police officer accused of embezzlement and grand theft will appear in a Colusa courtroom today to set his preliminary hearing.
Elden Henry Tamez of Yuba City pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of grand theft and one count of embezzlement during an arraignment in Colusa County on Dec. 10 after an investigation found that the 19-year veteran of the Colusa Police Department allegedly embezzled funds from the department’s canine program and peace officers association between 2018 and 2019.
The charges stem from the tail-end of Tamez’ time with the department, particularly between Oct. 26, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2019, while he was serving as a lieutenant, or number two y behind the police chief.
The Colusa County District Attorney’s Office alleges Tamez embezzled at least $950 in funds from the department’s canine account, as well as at least $950 from the Colusa Peace Officers Association. The charges followed an investigation by a law enforcement agency outside of the county.
Court documents don’t specify the exact amount Tamez is alleged to have taken. The DA’s office filed the charges on Nov. 27.
Tamez resigned from his position on Oct. 17.
The hearing will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Department Two of the Colusa County Superior Court, located at 532 Oak Street in Colusa.
Winter Almond Meeting
The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Cooperative Extension will host the Colusa Winter Almond Meeting today (Wed., Jan. 22) at the Granzella’s Banquet Hall, located at 457 Seventh Street in Williams, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Topics to be discussed will include weed management in young almonds, almond disease management at bloom for both fungal and bacterial diseases, navel orangeworm management and the corresponding survey, an update on current laws and regulations, boron nutrition review and navigating irrigation technology overload.
For more information, contact Franz Neiderholzer, UCCE Farm Advisor for Colusa, Sutter and Yuba Counties, at 218-2359 or email fjneiderholzer@ucanr.edu.
By David Wilson
Trial set for woman charged with accessory to murder
A Sutter County woman facing one charge of accessory to murder had her jury trial set for May 19 in Sutter County Superior Court.
Shannon Johnson, 38, is the fiancée of Jesus Perez, 39, of Gridley, who was sentenced to 80 years to life for the murder of Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, of Yuba City. Perez was sentenced on Jan. 13 for the May 2019 murder.
Johnson was arrested in July 2019 after it was determined that she withheld information about the murder investigation. She called the police the night of the murder reporting a man down in an almond orchard in the 1100 block of Myers Road, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Johnson had previously waived her right to a preliminary hearing.