$25K raised for drive-through ceremony to honor local grads
To celebrate the class of 2020, members of which have missed out on most of the traditional end-of-year festivities, Adventure Church of Yuba City will host a drive-through graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Greg Mansur, pastor at Adventure Church of Yuba City and event organizer, said there has been a tremendous outpouring of support for the event, with more than $25,000 raised by sponsors to fund the ceremony and purchase gifts for the more than 400 graduates registered to participate.
“Because of the current health guidelines dictating it be a drive-thru event, it will be very short and simple, but we hope meaningful,” said Mansur. “As each car gets to the front of the line near the stage, the graduating senior’s name, picture, and high school will be displayed on two jumbo screens we will have at the event. Their name will be announced and they will receive a gift bag with various gift certificates/cards. They will then drive off, and the next graduating senior in the next car in line will be recognized.”
Mansur said the idea for the ceremony came about as the church sought out creative and innovative ways to serve the community during the pandemic.
“We were struck by how much they have lost during these final months of high school and thought this would be a great way to celebrate them!” said Mansur.
While honoring this year’s graduates, Mansur said the event is also a way to give back to the community during these tough times.
“All the money raised is going to purchase gift cards/certificates, it’s also going to be a way to support our local businesses that have been hit so hard by this pandemic season,” said Mansur. “We believe this event is ‘win-win!’”
The ceremony will be held in the old K-Mart parking lot, located at the corner of Gray Ave. and Louise Ave. in Yuba City on Saturday, May 30, starting at 10 a.m.
– Lynzie Lowe
Homeless man arrested after assaulting deputies
Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeless man after he trespassed at a family residence and then assaulted deputies who responded, according to public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jorge Luis Bustamante, 21, trespassed at a residence in the 10000 block of La Porte Road in Challenge. A family member of Bustamante reported the trespassing to the sheriff’s office.
“The same subject has had multiple complaints by the family that we’ve responded to several times before this month,” Carbah said via email.
When deputies arrived and tried to detain him, Bustamante became combative, striking, kicking and spitting on several deputies.
Deputies tazed him and took him into custody, according to Carbah.
Bustamante was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail.
The Yuba County District Attorney’s office charged him with resisting arrest and one misdemeanor count of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Three special allegations and a sentence enhancement were charged along with the resisting arrest count.
Bustamante had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf by the public defender’s office to all charges at an arraignment on Wednesday.
He will next appear in Yuba County Superior Court on June 3 for a pre-hearing conference and on June 5 for a preliminary hearing.
Bustamante was on parole so he is being held without bail.