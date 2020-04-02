Egg Playzeum
coming to you
With Easter right around the corner, Playzeum wants to egg your house. In a nice way.
“Have Playzeum egg your home or the homes of your grandchildren, family, friends and neighbors and bring a smile to their faces,” read a statement form the non-profit children’s museum.
Now through April 12, Playzeum will deliver a gift package of Easter-themed items including eggs, yard decorations, sugar cookies and more to help families celebrate.
Kits range from $30-$80.
For more information or to order, visit www.yubasutterplay.org.
Lions Club hosts Easter pageant
While Easter egg hunts throughout the region have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wheatland Lions Club is hosting a free “Social Distancing Pageant” to make sure the community still gets to enjoy some hippity-hoppity festivities.
From now until April 9, the Club encourages residents within the city limits of Wheatland to decorate their front yards and windows with Easter-themed decorations.
Using paper, stuffed animals, pictures and other material, themes must include a rabbit, chick, lamb or Easter egg and all decorations must be visible from the street.
Interested participants are asked to email their first and last name, name of contact person, email address, physical address, and phone number to wheatlandlionsclub@gmail.com by 4 p.m. April 9 so a list of homes can be compiled. Phone numbers are needed to contact contestants in the event that their home cannot be located.
Homes will be judged on April 11, starting at 9 a.m. Easter baskets will be awarded to the top nine entries.