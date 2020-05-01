Y-S residents with antenna signals need to rescan TVs
Residents who rely on an antenna for free access to over-the-air TV will need to rescan their TV to continue receiving local programming and emergency alerts, according to a message from the Federal Communications Commission.
The rescan is for channels in the Sacramento, Modesto, Stockton areas, which includes Yuba-Sutter viewer. The rescan is required by the FCC to provide more wireless broadband services, and consumers must perform a rescan when the channels need to change frequencies.
To rescan a TV, select scan or autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process and the TV should complete the rest of the process. Once rescanned, channels should still be available on their regular number.
For additional assistance, contact the FCC’s consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322, and press prompt number 6.
Flyover above local hospital Sunday
Four planes will be laying out a big heart pattern with air show smoke over Adventist Health/Rideout on Sunday to show support for first responders and essential workers.
The planes will be from the West Coast Ravens RV Formation Team made up of volunteer pilots and some essential workers.
“Our sole purpose for this event is to lift the human spirit in our community and as a sincere ‘thank you’ to those essential personnel who are serving during this unprecedented global issue,” West Coast Ravens Flight Lead Tommy Ishii said.
The flyover will be at low altitude and the planes will be flying approximately six feet apart at 180 miles per hour. The team will also be social distancing during its preflight brief, according to Ishii.
“Our goal is to have the community look up knowing there is a brighter future ahead soon, that we will persevere, to stay safe and to keep up our social distancing till this is over,” Ishii said. “At the very least this will be fun, and we could all use a little fun right now.”
The flyover is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Olivehurst man arrested for kidnapping, assault
An Olivehurst man was arrested and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and making criminal threats, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
It was reported to the sheriff’s office around 3:30 p.m. April 30 that a victim was assaulted, threatened with a knife and held against her will by David Owen, 31. Owen was located around 5 a.m. Friday at Travel Inn in the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville. Owen was arrested by deputies at the hotel, Carbah said.
As of late Friday, Owen was being held at Yuba County Jail, but had not been booked in because he was being uncooperative, according to Carbah.
YC court reopens with restrictions
Yuba County Superior Court reopened to the public with restrictions in place on Friday, after being closed for over a month, according to a news release.
Judge Debra Givens ordered the court to be closed on March 20 and since then hearings have been conducted via video conference call.
Those who come to the court now will be required to wear a mask or face covering and will be screened for COVID-19. Social distancing will be enforced inside the courthouse and seating in hearing rooms will be extremely limited. People may be asked to wait outside the courtroom on the front lawn until their case is called, according to the release.
People with pending criminal cases should contact their attorney to find out if the attorney can appear on their behalf in court. The court is encouraging any and all business to be done online at yubacourts.org or by calling 740-1800. Payments to the court can be done by mail. Wait times for window clerks and phone calls could be longer than usual, according to the release.
Yuba City council having special meeting Monday
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris has called for a special meeting of the City Council for Monday evening to meet with labor negotiators representing public safety employees, according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting will be conducted in closed session at 5 p.m. in the Sutter Room and via teleconference. A conference with labor negotiators will take place with representatives of the following organizations: The Yuba City Police Officers, Police Sergeants, Yuba City Firefighters Local 3793, Yuba City Fire Management, First Level Managers, Mid Managers, Sworn Mid Managers and Public Employees Local No. 1.
In addition, the council will be receiving updates regarding the effect of COVID-19 on the city and will determine any applicable strategies based on the information, according to Harris.
Members of the public can address the council by emailing cityclerk@yubacity.com to have their comments about any item listed on the agenda submitted to the council before the meeting. The city clerk can be reached before the meeting at 822-4602. Once the closed session starts, no other comments will be accepted.
The council will have its regular meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.