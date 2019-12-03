DWR announces SWP allocation
Members of the State Water Project across the state can expect to receive at least 10 percent of the water they request in 2020, according to the initial allocation announced by the Department of Water Resources on Monday.
That number will fluctuate throughout the remainder of the water year as conditions change.
The initial allocation is based on several factors, such as conservative dry hydrology, reservoir storage, and releases necessary to meet water supply and environmental demands.
“We are thankful for the recent rains and the start of the new water year with above average reservoir storage, but the dry start in October and November reminds us that California’s weather is extremely variable and we must prepare for various conditions,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in a press release. “The wet weather can stop from one day to the next.”
If allocations remain at 10 percent, the 29 contractors that participate in the State Water Project will receive a total of 427,167 acre-feet of water.
Lake Oroville is the project’s largest reservoir. It’s currently at 54 percent of its capacity and 90 percent of its average for this time of year.
Yuba City is the only contractor in Yuba-Sutter that utilizes water from the project, though it also draws from other sources.
Yuba County
Sheriff’s offering citizens’ academy
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office will offer a program at the start of the new year to educate the public about the department, according to a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
The Citizens’ Academy will start Wednesday, Jan. 16, and be every Wednesday night from 6-8:30 p.m. and run through April 3, 2020.
The program will highlight different units and functions of the department as well as give and overview of law enforcement and the criminal justice system.
Specific topics that will be covered include patrol operations, corrections, dispatch, K-9, search and rescue, SWAT and crime scene investigation, according to the release.
Applicants must be 18 years old and have to complete an application and a mini-background check. The academy is not an employment opportunity, according to the release. Those interested can contact the Crime Prevention Unit at 749-5103.