A local nonprofit is launching a fundraising effort to support Beale Air Force Base families that have a parent deployed over the holidays or that have a family member with special needs.
“Military members and their families endure a substantial amount of sacrifice and financial stress, which have been exacerbated by this year’s global pandemic and its associated restrictions,” it was stated in a press release from the Beale Military Liaison Council. “Needless to say, life’s pressures become compounded when military parents are deployed overseas or trying to care for children with special needs.”
According to the press release, traditionally there are separate holiday events, but this year, due to limited resources, a joint event will be hosted at Beale AFB.
The combined event will be at the Recce Point Club on the base on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. They are expecting about 400 children at the event with the hopes of being able to provide each with a toy.
Normally, the event is provided with $8,000 to $10,000 in donations of toys from two area nonprofits – but due to the pandemic, they are unable to assist with the event.
The Beale Military Liaison Council is asking the community to join the fundraiser to ensure each of the Beale children gets a toy this holiday season – 100 percent of donations will go to providing the toys needed.
“Magical, joyful … that’s what Christmas should be for our children,” said Janie Nall, BMLC’s chair. “We have a number of children at Beale who have a mom or dad deployed over Christmas or a special needs child. I can’t think of a better way to bring a smile to their faces.”
People can donate by mailing a check to BMLC, P.O. Box 1808, Yuba City, CA, 95993 or donate online at www.bmlc.org.