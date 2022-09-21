The Sutter County Community Action Agency and Yuba County Community Services Commission is calling upon community nonprofit organizations to submit proposals to receive funds from the Community Service Block Grant.
The grant was established to provide funding for organizations that issue resources to assist low-income Yuba-Sutter residents and alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in the community.
Qualified public, faith-based or private nonprofit organizations that cater services to low-income individuals or those affected by poverty, homelessness or food insecurity are encouraged to apply, officials said.
Approximately $240,000 in grant funding is available for each jurisdiction adding up to a total of nearly $500,000 allocated to the Yuba-Sutter area, said Brynda Stranix, president and COO of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation. This funding is provided by the State Department of Community Services and Development for each agency to distribute to other eligible nonprofit organizations under the expectation that the organizations provide community services between January and December of 2023.
Both county agencies conduct a needs assessment for the Yuba-Sutter community every two years to determine the types of services that will be considered for funding through a service provider process. This assessment found that the top four community service priorities are as follows: Homelessness prevention and reduction, creation of affordable housing, food insecurity and access to mental, behavioral healthcare along with substance abuse programs and counseling.
In order to access these funds, eligible organizations must submit a grant proposal detailing how they address the listed service priorities and the impact that the Community Service Block Grant would have on its existing services.
Stranix said past awardees for the grant include organizations such as the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium, street nursing organizations, NorCal Services For Deaf and Hard of Hearing and the Yuba-Sutter Legal Center for Seniors.
“It just depends on who applies. Of course, they have to make sure that they meet the priorities of the community action agencies, and then the boards make a determination on the funding,” Stranix said.
Applications for the Community Service Block Grant are available on both county agency websites at www.suttercares.org and www.yubacares.org. Applications must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. on Oct. 28. Proposals received after this date will not be considered for funding, officials said.
Applicants will also be required to attend a proposal presentation session from 2-5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and should be prepared to deliver a five minute presentation on their proposal. Officials estimate that grant recipients will be announced on Dec. 1.