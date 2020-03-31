Yuba-Sutter nonprofits joined forces to create the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force, according to a public service announcement from the group.
The task force is meant to assist locals affected by the current coronavirus emergency.
Those over the age of 65 with a chronic health conditions, who are self-quarantined and in need of food assistance are encouraged to call the hotline at 645-2003.
Those in the high-risk population who need a volunteer to do their grocery shopping and deliver groceries to their home can be connected. Also, Yuba-Sutter residents can be connected with a local food pantry by calling the hotline.
Phone lines are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.