Partly cloudy skies brought a much needed respite from the heat as people gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa Thursday evening for the fifth annual Colusa County Farm to Fork dinner.
“We couldn’t have asked for better weather,” said event coordinator Jennifer Diaz.
The dinner offered a locally sourced feast as well as drinks, Jerry V. DJ Flatz playing music, a door prize, raffle items and a few keepsakes for the more than 200 local residents in attendance.
When guests arrived, they were greeted with a glass of wine provided by Arbuckle grown Grindstone Winery, water provided by Changes Salon and appetizers provided by Rocco’s Bar and Grill. John Vafis also prepared bread with Organic Roots Olive Oil for dipping.
After a social hour, the VFW Color Guard began the meal with a flag salute and pledge of allegiance before Antonio Ortiz gave the blessing.
Dinner included Tuscan chicken and New York steaks prepared by Rocco’s Bar and Grill, fruit salad, veggie lasagna provided by Market Street Grill, vegetables made by Slough House Social and a salad prepared by Pat Myers to complete the entree.
Lori’s CA Pantry provided a variety of desserts as well, including an assortment of cookies, brownies and cakes.
Locally grown produce was incorporated into everything served at the dinner, provided by J. Heier Farms, Wellnut Farms, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, Bremmer Farms, Antelope Valley Ranch, Premier Mushrooms, Knaughty Farms, Rumiano Cheese Company, ADM Rice, and the local producers at the Colusa Certified Farmers Market.
Because many of the local restaurants and retails remain short staffed as a result of the pandemic, members of the Colusa Ducks Shooting Team volunteered their time to help cater the event, serving appetizers and dishing up plates at dinner time.
A raffle was held after the meal and all prizes were donated by local businesses, including All Star Realty, Knaughty Farms, Wellnut Farms, Colusa Floor Covering, Beth’s Beauty Bars, Colusa Industrial Properties, and Nickels Soil Lab from the UC Cooperative Extension of Colusa County. The door prize was also donated by Colusa Industrial Properties.
According to Diaz, the dinner was started in 2015 to highlight the many local commodities that are featured at the Colusa Certified Farmers Market each summer.
“We created this event to raise awareness for the Colusa Certified Farmers Market and to
raise funds for county-wide nonprofit and service organizations through the Premier Mushroom Grant Program,” said Diaz.
Since then, Diaz said proceeds from the event, as well as sales of Premier Mushrooms at the Colusa Certified Farmers Market and the Arbuckle Farmers Market, have benefited more than a dozen local nonprofit organizations.
Thirty-two sponsors from all over the county came together to bring the dinner to fruition again this year.
“Thank you for another great year,” Diaz said to attendees and sponsors as she addressed the crowd during the dinner. “This isn’t possible without you.”