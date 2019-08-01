A woman, child and dog were rescued after being swept away in a strong current in the Feather River Tuesday afternoon.
Marysville police responded to a suspicious call at the Fifth Street Bridge construction area around 3 p.m., Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen said. They soon realized that a woman in a kayak, along with her dog, was wedged under a wood construction platform, and called the fire department.
While kayaking along the river, the current swept the woman, her dog and a child downstream, tossing the girl out into the water. Luckily, Karlen said, the girl (and woman) was wearing a life vest and a jet skier nearby picked her up and took her to shore.
Marysville Fire Department, with help from Linda and Yuba City fire departments, took to Jet Skis and boats to pull the woman and her dog safely out from under the platform.
The rescue took close to an hour.
“Where it chokes down there under the bridge, it’s a pretty strong current and that water is still pretty cold,” Karlen said Wednesday. “It definitely was cumbersome and she wasn’t in a position where we could grab her and the dog safely.”
While the department has helped in a few water rescues this summer, Karlen said this was the first from the construction area under the bridge.