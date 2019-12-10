Cities across the state are facing millions of dollars in unfunded pension liability owed to the state retiree system – Cal PERS.
Locally, Yuba City has been hosting a six-part series of meetings to learn about PERS, the Public Employee Retirement System, and brainstorm possible solutions for the $70.3 million the city owes in unfunded pension liability.
The five meetings over the last five months have featured presentations from Yuba City Finance Director Robin Bertagna, a former representative from the California League of Cities and representatives from Cal PERS.
“Overall the meetings have been good; it’s been an education process for a lot of people to really help people better understand what the city can and cannot do with PERS,” council member Dave Shaw said.
Through the series of meetings, the public learned about ideas that aren’t feasible, Shaw said, such as the city pulling out of PERS – which he said would cost hundreds of millions of dollars – or the city filing for bankruptcy.
The latest meeting in November had Shaw lead a brainstorming session for those in attendance to share ideas on how to move forward.
“The consensus was to basically look at forming some type of coalition or group that could take our concerns to Sacramento and to ask for certain things to potentially help us,” Shaw said.
Forming a coalition with other cities, Shaw said, means they could ask PERS for help with things like management fees cities must pay PERS or petitioning the PERS board about industries which produce a higher return on investment.
“The whole idea is this isn’t a fight we want to take on ourselves,” Shaw said.
Yuba City resident Phil Treanor has been outspoken about the issue of unfunded liability for years, and has attended all of the meetings thus far. Treanor said he is impressed that the current council has wanted to take up this issue, and said cities would be stronger if they collaborated on the PERS issue.
“The only prerogative that these cities and counties have right now is to join hands together,” Treanor said.
Shaw said the plan for the final meeting is to finalize the PERS discussion which will then be presented to the Yuba City Council after the first of the year. Once the council approves the idea of forming a coalition with other municipalities, Shaw said the outreach process will begin.
“We don’t want it to just stop with these meetings. Our next stop is the council,” Shaw said.
The final meeting in the PERS series will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the City Council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.