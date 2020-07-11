Local officials sent letters to Gov. Gavin Newsom this week requesting the state allow for county health officials to decide whether or not businesses should close in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases.
The letters, which were sent by both the Sutter County Board of Supervisors and local Assemblyman James Gallagher, were sent just days before many businesses throughout the area are expected to have to close off indoor operations due to the counties being placed on the state’s monitoring list after significant increases in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
“We know the governor has a tough job, no question about it, but we believe he tends to think in terms of a ‘one-size-fits-all’ mentality, and we don’t think the restaurants and bars are where the problem lies in our communities,” said Ron Sullenger, chairman of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors. “…What we are trying to explain to the governor is that there isn’t anyone better to determine what our method of approaching this problem should be than our own, extremely knowledgeable public health officer, Dr. Luu.”
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said there have been isolated cases at restaurants here in the Yuba-Sutter area, but no outbreaks have been linked as of yet.
She said 50 percent of local cases are linked to social gatherings, while 5 percent of infections originate from workplace outbreaks. Another 5 percent of infections originated from travel, but the remaining 40 percent of cases are from unclear origin.
“This means we cannot say whether or not someone became infected at a business or elsewhere,” Luu said. “These cases are unclear because either: contract tracers cannot get a hold of the infected person; the infected person does not remember where they have been; or the infected person is not forthcoming with contact tracers.”
Sullenger said some local businesses are just hanging on by a thread following the initial business closure when the pandemic first started, and another blanket closure could prove to be the fatal blow.
“We would appreciate him reevaluating his decision, especially as far as the local, small counties are concerned,” he said.
Requests
The county’s letter requested the state consider local data when determining any future state-ordered closing of businesses, considering a large number of cases that have occurred in the county were related to family gatherings of people from multiple households, as well as one workplace outbreak in a manufacturing facility.
The letter signed by Sullenger said the county established a team to work with businesses on educating them on the importance of adhering to public health orders, to provide information and distribute personal protective equipment, and to assist in developing procedures to mitigate risks of COVID-19 transmission.
“It seems unjust to close certain businesses at this economically perilous moment without evidence they are a significant factor in the spike in cases,” the July 7 letter stated. “Sutter County asks that the state take a closer look at the actual risk posed by industries, such as food service, where sanitation and social distancing are practiced, and reconsider whether it is necessary to order the closure of these businesses at all. As the state has been willing to do in the recent past, please allow local governments to make these decisions based upon local data.”
Gallagher also sent his own letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 7 on behalf of the six counties he represents urging the state to allow North State counties to make decisions about COVID-19 restrictions based on local contact tracing data.
Gallagher said the reopening of dine-in restaurants — including bars, breweries and wineries — has not been a driver of COVID-19 cases within his district. He said contact tracing has shown that funerals and family gatherings have largely been where residents have contracted the virus.
Under the state mandate, indoor activities in Yuba-Sutter restaurants and bars will be required to shut down next week. Gallagher said many of the local businesses don’t have enough outdoor space to continue operations if the state order goes into effect, and those restaurants have already been through a great deal of turmoil throughout the pandemic.
“If counties in my district continue to be added to the monitoring list, I ask that they be allowed, consistent with certifications and regional variations, to provide for their own roll-back and prevention measures based on local contact tracing data, as opposed to implementing a blanket closure on activities like in-door dining,” Gallagher said. “As the state has been willing to do in the recent past, please allow local governments to make decisions based upon local data.”
In his letter, Gallagher also requested the state release Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding dedicated to the six counties within his district.
“This funding is critical for us to provide essential services and help with the recovery of our communities from COVID-19,” he said. “It is also vital to our ability to continue to adequately manage this public health crisis.”