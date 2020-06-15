The California Department of Public Health’s Office of AIDs approved the Yuba Sutter Harm Reduction and Community Outreach (YSHRCO) to provide syringe services in three locations in the region, according to a letter from the CDPH.
YSHRCO was founded one year ago by a physician assistant working in the area who had seen patients who were using syringes for IV drug use that they had purchased from local pharmacies or from friends who would travel to other locations to get syringes.
“CDPH/OA has determined that conditions exist for the rapid spread of HIV, viral hepatitis, or other blood-borne diseases in Sutter and Yuba counties,” the letter read.
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors, Yuba City Council and Marysville City Council will be voting Tuesday (today) whether to prohibit programs that provide syringes to the public.
Marysville Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli requested the item be included on the council’s agenda and said he might have been able to support the program if it was a one-for-one needle exchange. He said the area already has a needle problem without the introduction of this new program that does not require an exchange to give out needles.
“We’re going to have needles everywhere if we’re not careful,” Buttacavoli said.
State surveillance data indicated a 46 percent increase in chronic hepatitis C cases in Yuba County from 2014-2016. In Sutter County, there was an increase in new hepatitis cases among men in their 20s in 2018, which is the result of an increase in injection drug use and a lack of access to preventative measures in Yuba-Sutter, according to the CDPH.
In addition, Sutter County’s mortality rate for methamphetamine is 25 percent higher than the state rate and in 2018, Sutter County’s opioid mortality rate was 81 percent higher compared to the state’s. Yuba County is ranked seventh highest among California counties for overall drug overdose deaths and fourth highest for fatal amphetamine combined with opioid poisonings in the state.
“Intravenous drug use (by sharing of needles) is one of the factors contributing to these higher rates in our community,” Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said via email.
The program approved by state public health is not connected to Bi-County Health, but the Office of AIDS reached out to Luu for her assessment of YSHRCO’s application. She supported the project because the program would be useful for harm reduction in the spirit of totality of health.
“Harm reduction does not promote continued substance use, and Public Health officials have a role in preventing and responding to all health risks associated with abuse disorder,” Luu said.
CDPH awarded YSHRCO a $10,000 annual budget to cover the cost of supplies. The focus of the syringe program will be tracking syringes entering the community and providing resources to people using syringes that include treatment and counseling. The organization has come up with a plan for dispensing, collecting and disposing of syringes.
Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that syringe programs do not increase crime or illegal drug activity, according to YSHRCO.
“They are cost saving, safe and effective in communities and they play a vital role in reducing transmission of viral hepatitis, HIV and other infections while leading to a decrease in overdose deaths and connecting people to treatment,” YSHRCO said in a statement.
Free services will be provided at one stationary site at Harmony Health Clinic in Linda and two mobile sites one in each county.
YSHRCO will provide harm reduction kits, which include syringes and other safe injection material within a one quart Sharps container at the sites. The container encourages people to dispose of syringes safely. The mobile sites will perform finger stick testing for hepatitis C and HIV with confirmatory testing available at the Harmony Health site.
“Most importantly, we will be engaging with a group of people who are frequently ostracized by society,” YSHRCO said in a statement. “We will approach them with love and kindness while building a relationship of trust to ensure that they know we are there for them along every step of the way.”
Authorization from CDPH for the program will last until May 2022.