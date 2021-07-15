With more than a dozen wildfires burning around the state at this time, local fire personnel have joined strike team efforts to provide mutual aid.
Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said there are currently six Yuba City firefighters dispatched to various wildfires throughout the state.
“One individual has been on the Lava Fire and the Beckwourth Fire,” said Alexander. “Five other individuals have only been on the Beckwourth Complex Fire.”
According to Alexander, these mutual aid deployments typically last for 14 days but can extend to 21 days based upon need.
“This Mutual Aid System allows a jurisdiction to request assistance from other local, state and federal agencies in the event there is an emergency that exceeds the jurisdiction’s capabilities,” said Alexander. “These types of mutual aid deployments fall under the California Fire Assistance Agreement (CFAA) request, which means that this deployment is fully reimbursable by Office of Emergency Services (OES).”
According to Alexander, it is important for departments to send personnel around the state to help as needed because no city, county or jurisdiction is able to maintain the needed resources to mitigate large-scale emergencies on their own.
Alexander said as a result, it is essential to provide assistance when one can to allow local jurustiditions to receive similar assistance should the need arise.
“It is the morally right thing to do to help your fellow jurisdictions,” said Alexander.
Because mutual aid efforts are reimbursable, these deployments also help provide specialized training for Yuba City Fire Department personnel to be utilized on local emergency incidents and provide experience for YCFD personnel, which helps develop personnel for Yuba City emergency incidents, said Alexander.
Across the bridge, fire personnel from the Marysville, Linda and Olivehurst fire departments recently returned from deployment.
“Our guys just got back on Tuesday,” said Marysville Fire Captain Aaron VanDeVort.
According to VanDeVort, the local crew – consisting of four members of the Linda Fire Department and three members each from the Marysville and Olivehurst fire departments – were deployed for 13 days while responding to the Lava Fire in Siskiyou County, the Salt Fire in Shasta County and the Beckwourth Complex.
As of Thursday afternoon, VanDeVort said there is no word yet if any of the three departments will deploy again in the near future.