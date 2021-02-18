To combat the feelings brought about by the isolation of quarantining over the past several months, a local photographer has created “The HomeBodies Porch Project” – a community art project to bring the community together while remaining apart.
Photographer Sue Graue teamed up with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to lift people’s spirits and divert their attention with a 15-minute photo session right at their front door or in their yard.
“It is hoped that the portraits will create somewhat of a time capsule of this historic period as expressed by those who choose to be involved,” it was stated in a press release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
According to the release, Graue is searching for local individuals, couples and families – including pets – to participate in these mini photoshoots sporting their favorite attire, costumes and props.
Graue will arrange to come to the homes of participants and all safety protocols and social distancing will be observed.
“Each Porch Portraits subject will receive a copy of the digital image created to print and share with family and friends,” it was stated in the release. “It is hoped that the project will yield sufficient images to create a commemorative book of memories to be published in 2022.”
There is no cost to participate in the project, but donations are welcome.
“We are excited to be able to offer one more opportunity for the community to be part of an art project during these difficult times,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “This is a little bit like performance art for the subjects, and we hope folks will enjoy the experience of posing for the photographer and expressing how they are feeling.”
For more information or to register, email PorchPortraits2021@gmail.com.