The Acting Company in Yuba City continued its local reproduction of a 30-year play originally produced by what director David Wheeler called one of the great American playwrights of all-time.
In 1992, David Mamet wrote “Oleanna,” a powerful two-character drama that explores the destructiveness of miscommunication and excessive political correctness.
The play centers around a college professor and student relationship that progresses into the student, played by Shamaya Sutton, eventually accusing the professor, played by Kevin Muster, of sexual misconduct and attempted rape in the third act.
It’s an 80-minute reproduction set in the office of a professor that involves what the characters call three separate meetings during a semester in college.
Wheeler said the play was originally written in a response to the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill U.S. Supreme Court hearing in 1991, when Hill testified that then Supreme Court nominee Thomas sexually harassed her when he was chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
“This is that play and there is a quote from the promotion (that reads), ‘Whoever you think is right, you’re wrong,’” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the audience each night of production is the ultimate judge, and there have been a variety of opinions since it opened back on Jan. 21.
Sutton, originally from Baltimore, loves to hear opinions from the audience.
“No one has walked out,” Sutton said. “I think some of them are pretty shell-shocked. Last Sunday we had mainly elderly people here and their faces were completely blown and frozen.”
Wheeler said the third-act ending completely switches the roles of the two characters and leaves a lot of uncertainty at the end
“It plays like a mystery in a sense as to who is really right here,” Wheeler said. “I don’t think it is clear at the end of the play. It’s not supposed to be.”
“Oleanna” runs through Feb. 13 with six more productions at The Acting Company, 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $20 and performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.actingcompany.org or at The Acting Company box office during regular business hours from Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., excluding holidays.
It is recommended to make reservations in advance.
For more information, call 530-751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.