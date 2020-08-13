With the races finally set, all there’s left to do for Yuba-Sutter residents is decide who they want to hold the various seats up for grabs in the upcoming November election.
There are 26 contested races across Yuba-Sutter that will be decided in November, while 36 races have already been decided due to a lack of candidates.
Contested races:
In the U.S. Representative race (District 3), John Garamendi will go up against Tamika Hamilton.
For the State Assembly seat (District 3), James Gallagher will face James Henson.
Two Sutter County supervisor positions are up for election. In District 4, Karm Bains will face Tej Maan. In District 5, Mat Conant is running against Sarb Thiara.
The Yuba County District 2 supervisor position is also up for election. Candidates include Don Blaser and Stephen Heter.
Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Yuba City Council, including Manny Cardoza, Shon Harris, Wade Kirchner and Gerry Mains.
Marysville has two seats on the council, as well as the mayoral position up for grabs. Running for council are John Dominique Belza, Michael Ferrini and Stuart Gilchrist. Mayoral candidates include Chris Branscum, Stephanie McKenzie and Ricky Samayoa.
Seven candidates will face off for two seats on the Live Oak City Council. They include Dale Carlson, Johnny Ceballos, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Lakvhir Ghag, Cruz Mora, Nancy Santana and Aleks Tica.
Candidates running for contested seats on special districts in Yuba County include Joseph Maslan and Nathan J. Sokoloski (Browns Valley Irrigation District – Division 5); Tomislav Branimir, Jody Deaderick, Richard Dickard and Sandy Ross (Camptonville Community Services District); Andrew A. Hill and Douglas J. Neilson (North Yuba Water District – Division 1); Bruce Helft and Fred Mitchell (NYWD – Division 2); Gary Hawthorne and Charles Sharp (NYWD – Division 3); and Michael Morrison and Lacey Nelson (Olivehurst Public Utilities District).
As for contested school district positions in Yuba County, candidates include Gary Criddle and Susan E. Scott (Marysville Joint Unified School District – Trustee Area 2); Margie Evangelista, Jim Flurry and Alisan Hastey (MJUSD – Trustee Area 3); Paul Allison, Doug Criddle and Monica Oakes (MJUSD – Trustee Area 4); Robin Bogdanoff, Rebecca Courtright, Nikki Crabb and Kathy Herbert (Wheatland School District); Patti Agles, Greg Forest, Brendan McHugh and Shawndel Meder (Wheatland Union High School District); and Desiree Hastey and Anna Meyerpeter-Newman (Yuba County Board of Education – Trustee Area 4).
Candidates running for contested school district seats in Sutter County include Juan Delgado and Michael Pasquale (Yuba Community College – Trustee Area 4); Stuart Kitchen and June McJunkin (Sutter County Board of Education – Trustee Area 4); John Amarel, Divinder Bains, Brett Hancock, Shelley Priddy, Harjit Singh and Jasmin Dhami (Yuba City Unified School District Board – Trustee Area 1); Chad Miller and Nicolo Orozco (YCUSD – Trustee Area 2); and Jill Bramhill, Jeff Moore, Keith Turner and Josh Wanner (Marcum Illinois School District Board).
Uncontested races
Only three candidates are running for three available city council seats in Wheatland. They are Lisa McIntosh, Pamela Shelton and Rick West.
In Yuba City, Spencer Morrison will retain his position as the city’s treasurer. Jackie Sillman will be the new city clerk.
In Yuba County, candidates running for uncontested special district seats include Bill Lowe (Browns Valley Irrigation District – Division 4); Randy Rizzo (Camptonville Community Services District); Leslie Harrison (D-10/Hallwood Community Services District); Greg Holman, Michael E. Lee and Jared Ware (Dobbins-Oregon House Fire Protection District); Gloria Bozza and Doug Escheman (Foothill Fire Protection District); Joan C. Saunders (Linda County Water District); Robert Shinn and Glen Weldon (Linda Fire Protection District); Cathy Kattuah and Gary Yarborough (Loma Rica/Browns Valley Community Services District); Patrick Henry Ajuria, Mary Jones and John Nicoletti (Marysville Levee Commission); Dennise Burbank (OPUD); Mrac Perrault (OPUD); John Eachus and Martin C. Heatlie (Plumas Brophy Fire Protection District); and Marcelino Zamora (Smartsville Fire Protection District).
As for uncontested county seats on school districts, candidates include Randy Davis (MJUSD – Trustee Area 1); Michele Perrault and David Villanueva (Plumas Lake Elementary School District); Dennise Burbank (YCCD – Trustee Area 2); and John Nicoletti (YCBOE – Trustee Area 2).
In Sutter County, candidates running for uncontested school district seats include Ronald Turner (SCBOE – Trustee Area 1); Victoria Lachance (SCBOE – Trustee Area 4); Talwinder Chetra, Scott Davis and Kathy Walker (Live Oak Unified School District); Joe Lemenager and Benjamin Moody (Brittan School District Board); Joe Dickson, Darren Stokes and Lis Turold (Browns School District Board); Corey Bridge (Browns School Board short-term); Tom Engler, Ed Henderson and Jeff Tudor (East Nicolaus Joint Unified School District Board); Joseph Oates and Chris Zunino (Franklin School Board); Daniel Correia and Nancy Salm (Meridian School Board); Brandi Burnsed and Oleta Lutz (Pleasant Grove Joint Unified School District Board); Clifton Davis and Dennis Richardson (Sutter Union High School Board); Hassen Moshen and Mona Sakurada (Winship-Robbins School District Board); Patty Van Ruiten (Winship-Robbins School District Board short-term); and Noel Rodriguez (Woodland Joint Unified – Trustee Area 4).
In terms of uncontested races for special districts in the county, candidates include Chris Schmidl and Bahader Sohal (Levee District 9); and James Barringer, Larry Crabtree and David Williams (Sutter Community Services District).