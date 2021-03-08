The trains keep rolling.
Since early February, a large team of maintenance workers and equipment have been making upgrades along a section of the railroad tracks east of highways 70 and 65.
“Union Pacific Maintenance of Way forces began replacing 12 miles of rail and renewing several grade crossings on mainline that runs from just south of Sheridan to Marysville,” said Tim McMahan, with Union Pacific, in an email. “The project is scheduled to be completed March 22.”
McMahan said the crews are working on a scheduled work cycle that will end this week and resume March 16.