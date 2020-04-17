The Yuba-Sutter community is no stranger to helping out during floods, fires and other major challenges. So the COVID-19 crisis is another call to action for people to help.
Friday marked a one-day emergency food drive in Yuba City that will help feed those in need throughout the area at a time of uncertainty. A steady stream of vehicles moved through the receiving area, which was located at the old K-Mart parking lot.
“This is an example of how our community always rises to the occasion to meet the needs of those who need it most,” said Barbara Chino. “The number of organizations we have and how they come together is amazing.”
Wearing a facemask, Chino, a Marysville resident, drove through a receiving station to donate some goods on behalf of her and husband, David.
“I’ve tried to support all these groups when they’re asking for help,” she said. “It’s one of the nice things about living in such a small town.”
Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, was one of several people who were on hand to receive the donated goods.
“We saw that there was a need for the food bank and the food pantries to be fully stocked at this time,” he said. “In the last month, the task force has raised about $45,000 dollars and has distributed about $20,000 so far.”
In partnership with the Yuba-Sutter Community Task Force, the Yuba-Sutter Covid-19 Relief Task Force was formed and is being managed by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber’s “LEADership Yuba-Sutter” Class of 2020 and community leaders to assist local residents affected by the current COVID-19 emergency, according to a press release.
How to help:
-- Yuba-Sutter Covid-19 Relief Task Force: Facebook.com/yubasuttercovid19relief.
-- 4G Foundation: 588-9366 or 4gfoundation.org.
-- Yuba-Sutter United Way, 743-1847.
-- SayLove, 682-5348.
How to get help:
-- Food deliveries will be prepared and delivered by volunteers with a “zero touch” delivery procedure. Individuals who qualify for this service are the aging population who are over the age of 65 and suffer from chronic illnesses. Call: 645-2003 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for additional information.
-- People who are homebound and/or over the age of 65 with the ability to pay for groceries but need volunteers to do their shopping can contact Cornerstone Church at: 674-8463 or visit: www.cornerstoneyc.com/grocery.
-- People or families who are food insecure and in need of food assistance, are encouraged to contact a local food pantry or the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank at yuba-sutterfoodbank.com or 673-3834.