Selection Sunday, an event that the country has considered a rite of passage for multiple decades, will not occur this year for the first time since its inception – due to the decision earlier this week by the NCAA to cancel both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision by the NCAA came a day after the NBA decided to suspend its season indefinitely after a player tested positive for coronavirus. Every major (and a few minor) leagues have followed suit, cutting out a vast majority of sports programming for this time of year.
Marysville resident Dennis Bissell was in attendance at the Golden 1 Center with his wife, Pennie, on Wednesday when the Sacramento Kings decided to halt the game prior to tipoff, effectively ending the season 10 games short.
“(We) were in the stands when they made the announcement; the Kings came out, the Pelicans did not,” Dennis Bissell said. “I knew something was not quite right. I understand the reason they’re doing it and I assume I will be reimbursed for the event.”
Bissell said he had also pre-purchased tickets to the NCAA West Regional at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento – games that will now not be played. All the cancelations are concurring in part because state health officials updated their policy on large gatherings, saying events with 250 or people should be canceled or postponed across California to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Health officials said the policy change should be in place through March.
“It’s a little bit deflating but I understand,” Bissell said. “As someone over 60, I am in that demographic so it’s probably best not to be in those big groups.”
Bissell says he’s planning to adhere to advice from state health officials as they try to get a handle on coronavirus.
“It makes sense to protect the fans as well as the athlete,” Bissell said.
Bissell said he’s not anticipating seeing any more Kings games this year so he offered up his impressions of the 2020 season that was cut short.
He said witnessing each of the 31 home games this year was enjoyable as the Kings were in the mix for that final playoff spot for most of the season.
Bissell, a season-ticket holder since 2005, looks forward to next year.
Office pools kaput
Bill Thoms, controller at Frank and Booth Inc, said he was getting prepared for his 10th office pool at the shop in Marysville when he got word of the cancelation of perhaps one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Being a diehard fan of college basketball, the bracket madness is one of the events he most looks forward to throughout the year.
So to see it come to a halt prior to the bracket getting unveiled is disappointing, Thoms said.
“I would like to see it postponed as opposed to canceling it,” Thoms said.
Thoms said he had planned to take Thursday and Friday of next week off like so many do around the U.S. … but now it is business as usual.
“We’re probably going to be at work next week,” said Thoms, a Nebraska native and fan of the Creighton Bluejays.
At 24-7 prior to the mass wave of cancelations, Creighton was poised to earn a high seed today, which excited Thoms.
Even though he’s disappointed not to see Creighton compete for a national championship this season, Thoms said perhaps the most difficult ramification about the NCAA’s decision is the fact that his Frank M Booth co-workers won’t have an office pool to participate in.
“People look forward to it,” Thoms said. “They always say, ‘You’re doing this again, right?’”