Wildfires have burned more than 4 million acres across the state this year, according to Cal Fire, and local firefighters have been sent to aid the firefighting efforts.
Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander is one of the Yuba City fire personnel deployed on the Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties.
He said there are currently five firefighters from Yuba City on that fire, one at the Creek Fire burning in Fresno County and four on the Zogg Fire burning in Shasta County.
“It’s tiring, many of us have been on other fires,” Alexander said. “... Most have been on other fires throughout the last couple of months.”
He said over the last few years, with the “megafires,” they have seen several changes.
“We have had to think about how we’re changing strategies and tactics – having to go on longer deployments,” Alexander said. “... All of those are challenging to a department with staffing and personnel whose families are at home … it definitely takes a toll.”
Ron Karlen, Marysville fire chief, said they have sent a number of firefighters to wildfires this summer.
He said some just returned from the Zogg Fire – one individual is still deployed for the Glass Fire.
“It’s been extremely hectic,” Karlen said. “We’ve been deployed most of the summer and sometimes stretched very thin.”
He said the fires they’ve seen have been explosive and difficult to extinguish, therefore have gotten very large.
“It surpasses anything that we know,” Karlen said. “... It quickly turned into a marathon to get through to the end.”
He said they have also had to be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines.
“Firefighters had to change their behaviors from what they would have done a year ago with meeting COVID requirements,” Karlen said.
He said they’ve had to keep social distancing in mind and wear masks. When the firefighters eat, sleep and during briefings, they have to keep those things in mind as well.
Kyle Heggstrom, Linda Fire Protection District chief, said most recently they had sent two engines, one of which recently returned, to battle the Zogg Fire.
He said they participated in multiple efforts, including structure defense.
“They did a good job,” Heggstrom said. “... It’s been a long fire season. (Firefighters) are just trying to continue with suppression … Fires have been moving so fast.”
Sutter County Fire Battalion Chief Richard Epperson said they have been deploying firefighters on several different wildfires since July. He said now there are four that are part of a strike team on the Glass Fire – they may return today.
As a strike team leader, Epperson said they pay attention to firefighters’ mental health and he said, with the number of fires there have been, he thinks their spirit has been good overall.
“I think it’s been pretty good … everybody’s spirit has been extraordinary,” Epperson said.
He said the firefighters have been sent out on initial attacks – which may be before lodging, food, etc. are set up – so they also have to be self-sufficient while battling the fire.
“You have to be prepared for anything,” Epperson said.
Fire prevention
Alexander said this week is Fire Prevention Week and so Yuba City Fire personnel have been doing different things to educate people – such as conducting virtual presentations for local students and reminding people to check the batteries in their smoke detectors.
But one of the unique things they’re doing, he said, is they have asked children to create artwork that has to do with fire, like drawing a fire engine.
Firefighters are showcasing the artwork on Yuba City Fire’s Instagram page.
Karlen said fire season isn’t over yet and they’re still seeing vegetation fires in the area.
“Vigilance is important and reducing the potential of fires to start,” Karlen said.
Heggstrom said he continues to advise that people create defensible space around their homes, have a plan in place and don’t wait to evacuate if there’s a fire nearby.
“If there’s a fire, the sooner you can leave the area, the better,” Heggstrom said.
Fire update
According to Cal Fire, more than 16,500 firefighters continue to work toward containment on 22 major wildfires and one extended attack wildfire across the state.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 8,300 wildfires that have burned more than 4 million acres in California.
Here is a look at some of the region’s wildfires as of Wednesday morning:
– The North Complex Fire has burned 318,928 acres and is 87 percent contained. There have been 15 fatalities and 2,342 structures destroyed.
– The Butte/Tehama/Glenn Lightning Complex has burned 19,609 acres and is 97 percent contained. Fourteen structures have been destroyed.
– The August Complex has burned 1,011,493 acres and is 60 percent contained. There has been one fatality and 210 structures have been destroyed.
– The Zogg Fire has burned 56,305 acres and is 86 percent contained. There have been four fatalities.
– The Glass Fire has burned 67,200 acres and is 58 percent contained.
– The Creek Fire has burned 328,595 acres and is 49 percent contained. There have been 852 structures destroyed.
Weather
According to the National Weather Service, cooler temperatures are expected late this week with a chance of rain late Friday and into Saturday.
Sunday through Tuesday, winds with drying conditions bring fire weather concerns.
A warming trend is expected with above normal highs by Wednesday.