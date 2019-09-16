Local nonprofits and organizations are planning cleanup events this week along the Yuba River as part of an annual California Coastal Cleanup Day.
The California Coastal Commission works with local counties and organizations to organize statewide cleanup events every year. This year’s event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 21.
One of the area’s largest events, put on by the South Yuba River Citizens League, is in its 22nd year and will see volunteers spread out along 35 different locations along the Yuba River and Bear River. Last year, the event saw 830 volunteers remove more than 15,000 pounds of trash and recyclables form 82 miles of rivers, creeks and lake shorelines within the two watersheds.
“It’s inspiring to see the community turn out for this annual event, where at least a thousand individuals, businesses, agencies and community groups come together with a common goal of cleaning up the Yuba River. Keeping the river clean, safe and healthy requires all us who love the Yuba to be active stewards,” said Melinda Booth, executive director of SYRCL, in a press release. “The Yuba has already received a lot of love this summer and it’s time to give back. We’re inviting the community to join this high impact event. Dedicating a few hours of work on Sept. 21 will make a significant difference for the health of the Yuba and Bear rivers.”
The event begins at 9 a.m. and will run to 1 p.m., followed by a volunteer appreciation party. For more information, contact SYRCL Community Engagement Manager Daniel Belshe at 265-5961 ext. 201 or daniel@yubariver.org.
Yuba County is also organizing a community cleanup on Sept. 21. The event will be at the Shad Pad area outside of Marysville – 981 Shad Road, Linda.
Public information officer Russ Brown said the county’s Code Enforcement team has been visiting homeless camps along the Yuba River in the county to alert those living there about the event.
“Those residents were also given trash bags by Code Enforcement to accomplish a portion of garbage pickup along the river and in the camps,” Brown said. “Between now and the cleanup date, Public Works is tackling removal of some of the larger dump sites and abandoned vehicles along the river. Some of those dump sites were created by homeless residents, but many are simply garbage and abandoned vehicles dumped by area residents.”
Those that participate in the Yuba County cleanup will be provided water and lunch. The event runs from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Brown said those interested can either show up on the day of the event, or register in advance at www.yuba.org/departments/community_development/environmental_health/register_today.php.