The Rotary Club of Yuba City is hosting its 27th Annual Crab Feed today (Saturday).
The annual event will feature a live and silent auction, desert auction, music, dancing, no-host bar and all-you-can-eat cracked crab and shrimp – all for attendees to enjoy in the Main Exhibit Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
Proceeds from the annual event go towards youth scholarships, community improvement projects and local events.
“We’re doing pretty well,” said Peter Sprague, 2020 event chair of Rotary Club of Yuba City. “We’ve sold all but eight tables.”
Dinner for the event will include crab, shrimp, green salad, rolls. Chicken is available for attendees who don’t want seafood. Sprague said.
The live and silent auction will include a Sopa Thai dinner for 10, Peach Tree Golf, wine tour in Napa, couple of nights at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, etc. said Sprague.
The annual event will begin at 6 p.m. for cocktails and 7 p.m. for dinner. For more questions contact Sprague at (530) 518-0140.