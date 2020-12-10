It’s a gift to the community, according to a news release.
Yuba-Sutter Transit will not be charging fares on any local or rural bus routes for the two-week holiday period, Monday, Dec. 21, through Saturday, Jan. 2.
“During this special fare holiday, no special tickets or passes are needed as all local and rural route passengers will simply board the bus and ride fare-free,” according to the news release.
All other passenger policies, including a mandate that facial coverings be worn and passenger limits to promote social distancing, will still apply. Fares will continue to be collected on Dial-A-Ride and Sacramento services.
To replace lost revenue, the fare-fee holiday will be funded through a state grant to promote transit ridership.
For more information, email info@yubausttertransit.com, call (530) 634-6880, or visit the website at yubasuttertransit.com.