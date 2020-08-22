As the day struck noon on Saturday, Marysville’s Ellis Lake became extra crowded with demonstrators encompassing the local landmark in a socially-distanced manner calling for the end of human trafficking.
It was one of a number of Save the Children demonstrations around the U.S., including one at the state capitol, according to Marysville co-organizer Michelle Shipman.
Shipman, a mother of four who lives in Marysville, said it was important to have Yuba-Sutter represented on Saturday for Save the Children day.
“We have to look out for the kids in our small communities,” Shipman said. “We’re just now noticing and talking about (human trafficking), but it has always been an issue. My mom was speaking of it when I was a small child.”
That was about 30 years ago, she said. While Shipman said the issue of child abductions by strangers hasn’t progressively gotten worse, it’s definitely not brought to the public eye enough by local, state and national leaders.
With demonstrations like the one at Ellis Lake, Shipman is hoping for more awareness and positive reform of a serious issue.
“These monsters need to be put away,” Shipman said. “They don;t need to be released to reoffend.”
One of Shipman’s own nearly became a victim of human trafficking about a month ago when her 16-year-old daughter was making a routine stop to the store.
“The guy drove by flipped around and started following me,” Shianne Welch, 16, said. “I had a weird feeling something was going to happen so I pulled my phone out.”
Welch went on to say that the driver offered her $200 to show him a location of an alleyway in town.
“I felt like he would jump out and throw me into his car,” Welch said.
At that point, Welch threatened to call 911, which ended the alternation, but definitely not the repercussions.
Since that day, Welch has felt anxious about leaving the house alone, almost always using the buddy system now while in public.
Welch said she is beginning to feel like her self again, calling Saturday’s demonstration a therapeutic experience.
“It’s a miracle (I wasn’t) kidnapped so I am able to come out and help other kids out,” Welch said.
Shipman said human trafficking can happen on any day from anyone who is out in public.
Some red flags to look out for are if a child has an excess amount of cash, a controlling relationship between an adult and child, certain branding or tattoos, or if the child has trouble with eye contact or speaking up.