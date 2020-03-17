Many school districts are announcing closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The situation is changing and readers should check back or check school websites for the most current information.
(If you are an employee or patron of a local school district and know that your school’s situation has changed from what’s reported here, please let us know by emailing ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.)
– Brittan Elementary School District announced that schools will be closed through April 20.
– Browns Elementary School District announced they will close all of their schools through Monday, April 13.
– Colusa County Office of Education announced the Superintendent of Schools Michael P. West recommends closing all in-person instruction in schools in Colusa County. The closure is effective through Friday, April 20.
– Colusa Unified School District announced that their schools will be closed until further notice. On Thursday, March 26, the Board of Trustees will meet to re-evaluate and discuss to provide further direction.
– East Nicolaus High School District announced that they have closed their schools. The district announced they will remain closed at least through Tuesday, April 14, and classes are planned to resume Wednesday, April 15.
– Franklin Elementary School District schools will be closed through April 20.
– Live Oak Unified School District schools will be closed through Monday, April 13.
– Maxwell Unified School District announced they will be closing all of their schools through Friday, March 20. A board meeting was scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in regards to the closure. Parents will be notified if anything changes.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District announced that schools will be closed through until Monday, April 13.
– Meridian Elementary School District announced schools will be closed through Monday, April 13. The district said they hope to reopen Tuesday, April 14.
– Nuestro Elementary School District announced schools will be closed through at least April 20.
– Pierce Joint Unified School District announced all schools in its district are closed until further notice.
– Pleasant Grove Joint Union School District schools will close through at least April 13. Spring break is included in the closure from April 6 through April 13.
– Plumas Lake Elementary School District announced schools will be closed through Monday, April 13.
– Princeton Joint Unified School District announced the schools in the district will not have face-to-face class again until April 20.
– Sutter Union High School District announced schools will be closed through at least April 20.
– Twin Rivers Charter School will be closed through April 13.
– Williams Unified School District announced that they will be closing its schools through Friday, April 17. The district advises for necessary arrangements be made for students. Meals will be provided and made available for students during the closure.
– Wheatland School District announced that they will be closing their schools to students through Monday, April 13. School are planned to reopen to students Tuesday, April 14.