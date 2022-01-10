After students returned to school from winter break, local school districts reported just under 60 positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students on Jan. 4. In a week’s span, the number of COVID cases rose to above 100.
By the end of last week, Yuba City Unified School District (YCUSD) reported 154 positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students. As a result, 91 YCUSD staff members were placed in quarantine.
On Tuesday, YCUSD reported 13 positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students and 30 YCUSD staff members in quarantine.
According to Doreen Osumi, superintendent of YCUSD, there were also an increased number of absences Monday through Friday last week. On Jan. 3, YCUSD reported a 3 percent increase in student absences. By the end of week on Friday, YCUSD reported an increase of 6.6 percent in student absences.
Last Tuesday, Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) reported 20 positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students between Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 with 11 being staff members and nine involving students, as previously reported by the Appeal. In the last seven days, MJUSD reported 126 positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students. Among the 126 positive COVID-19 cases, 86 involved students.
According to Rocco Greco, assistant superintendent of personnel services at MJUSD, while the increase in COVID-19 positive cases has created a slight increase in the number of staff who have called out, MJUSD has been able to increase its available substitute pool. According to Greco, although the number of cases within the district have risen, the number of absences to cover are about the same, as when people are out when they have symptoms and are pending testing or quarantined for various reasons. Greco said that staffing is challenging at this time and MJUSD continues to rely on its staff to fill in gaps when they arise.
According to Courtney Tompkins, public information officer at MJUSD, the county is directing the district to follow the January 2022 California Department of Public Health (CDPH) general guidance for positive cases and direct contacts for exposure in a K-12 setting. A close contact is generally someone who has been near a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes when health and safety measures were not in place or were insufficient.
The CDPH’s recommendations for general public guidance include an isolation period up to 5 days for people who tested positive. Isolation can end if symptoms are not present after 5 days or are resolving and a diagnostic specimen collected 5 days or later tests negative. If the person is unable to test or has present and revolving symptoms, isolation can end after day 10. The person must wear a well-fitted mask around others for a total of 10 days.
The CDPH’s recommendations for the general public on people who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are unvaccinated must follow the same recommendations.
Those that are vaccinated or boosted and were exposed to someone with COVID-19 are recommended to test on day 5, wear a well-fitted mask around others for 10 days and if they test positive, follow isolation recommendations.
According to Tompkins, the school district, per the recommendation of Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, is still following November 2021 recommendations for modified quarantine for students.
Asymptomatic unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 may qualify for a modified quarantine if students were wearing a mask in school settings for more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period within 0-6 feet. They may continue to attend school if students are asymptomatic, continue to appropriately wear a mask, undergo testing at least twice weekly during the modified quarantine period and continue to quarantine for extracurricular school activities.
The CDPH continues to recommend indoor masking at any school setting for K-12 schools for all individuals ages 2 years and older which includes students, teachers, staff or visitors regardless of vaccination status. MJUSD and YCUSD students are still required to wear masks in school settings.